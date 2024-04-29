We appreciate Governor Kefas for giving us the opportunity to serve at grassroot level – Danjos

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The Executive Chairman Karim Lamido Local Government Council, Hon. Bitrus Danjos has appreciated Governor Agbu Kefas for giving them the opportunity to serve in his administration at the local government level.

He stated this during the swearing in of Supervisory Councilors, Special Advisers and chief of staff, at local Government secretariat, Karim Lamido.

He urged the appointees to remain committed and operate within the rules of their engagement, adding that his administration is committed to providing the needed and desired dividends of democracy to the overall population at the grassroots level.

He further emphasize the need to embrace one another, saying that without peace and unity there will be no meaningful development.