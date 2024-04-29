Champion Newspapers Limited
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu expresses condolences to Rivers State governor following tragic tanker explosion

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, extends her deepest sympathies to Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and the families impacted by the tragic petroleum tanker explosion.

In a statement released by her Senior Special Adviser on Media, Busola Kukoyi.

she expresses her heartfelt condolences and offers prayers for comfort and solace during this difficult time.

She shares in the sorrow of those mourning the loss of loved ones and prays for the souls of the departed to find eternal peace.

 

 

