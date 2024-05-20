Champion Newspapers Limited
Engr Austin Onwuzulike (Ichie Uzoudo), One year remembers held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Lolo Ada Ngini, Lady Uche Obi; Very Rev. Fr Francis Ike,Widow of Late Austin Onwuzilike , Lady Christie Onwuzlike, Chief (Mrs.) Carolyn Ufere;  Ukalechi Agbim and Uju Ikem, during the  One year remembers of Engr  Austin Onwuzulike (Ichie Uzoudo) held at Catholic Church of Assumption Falomo Ikoyi in Lagos on 18/5/2024... PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…  Mrs Ngozi Kay Okoro; Widow of Late Austin Onwuzilike, Lady Christie Onwuzlike; his Son Mr Chidara and Chief (Mrs.) Carolyn Ufere.

Widow of Late Austin Onwuzilike, Lady Christie Onwuzlike, his Son Mr Chidara. During the  remembers service.

L-r… Chief (Mrs.) Carolyn Ufere; Mrs. Ngozi Kay Okoro; Lady Christie Onwuzlike and others.

Lady Christie Onwuzlike, (middle) pose with friends.

L-r… Mrs Elizabeth Ezeani, Lady Christie Onwuzlike, Dame Marie Fatai- Williams, Lady Uche Obi.

L-r…Lady Uche Obi ,  Lolo Ada Ngini, Mrs Uzo Inno – Okoye , Lady Christie Onwuzlike and  Dr ifeyinwa Nwakwesi .

L-r… Mr Obinna Anyaegbu, Ukalechi Agbim  Mr Chidara Onwuzilike ; Lady Christie Onwuzlike, lady Uche Obi  and Uju Ikem.

Lady Christie Onwuzlike (3rd left) pose with friends.

Lady Christie Onwuzlike(5th left) Pose with Friends during the  One year remembers of Engr  Austin Onwuzulike (Ichie Uzoudo) held t Catholic Church of Assumption Falomo ikoyi in Lagos on 18/5/2024… PHOTOS:  CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

