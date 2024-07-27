Nigerian Society of Engineers, Fellowship Conferment on Engr. Dr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi , Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria Lagos Chapter held in Abuja

President ,Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr, Margaret Oguntala, (2nd right) Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria Lagos Chapter (APWEN) (3rd left) Engr. Dr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi , and others at the Fellowship Conferment.

L-r …Vice President , Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, (CORE) Engr .Olu Ogunduyile; in a hand Shake with (APWEN) Chairman Lagos Engr. Dr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi.

L-R… Engr Tunde Oyelade Raji , Engr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi, Engr Lillian Chigozie Okorie and others.

L-r…. APWEN) Chairman Lagos ,Engr. Dr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi ; with immediate Past President (NSE) Engr. Tasiu Saad Gidari – Wudil.

L-r… APWEN) Chairman Lagos ,Engr. Dr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi ; President ,(NSE) Engr, Margaret Oguntala; Vice President Corporate Service (NSE) Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata.

President ,(NSE) Engr, Margaret Oguntala; immediate Past President (NSE) Engr. Tasiu Saad Gidari – Wudil. (both Middle) and others , during The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Conferment of Fellowship held at NSE Auditorium in Abuja. 25/7/2024.

