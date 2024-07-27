Champion Newspapers Limited
Nigerian Society of Engineers, Fellowship Conferment on Engr. Dr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi , Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria Lagos Chapter held in Abuja

Photo Gallery
 L-r... President ,Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr, Margaret Oguntala, exchanging with Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria  Lagos Chapter  (APWEN) Engr. Dr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi ,  during her  Fellowship Conferment held in Abuja on 25/7/2024.
9
President ,Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr, Margaret Oguntala, (2nd right)  Chairman Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria  Lagos Chapter  (APWEN) (3rd left) Engr. Dr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi , and others at the Fellowship Conferment.

L-r …Vice President , Council for the Regulation of Engineering  in Nigeria, (CORE)  Engr .Olu Ogunduyile; in  a hand Shake with    (APWEN) Chairman Lagos  Engr. Dr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi.

L-R… Engr Tunde Oyelade Raji , Engr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi, Engr Lillian Chigozie Okorie  and others.

 L-r…. APWEN) Chairman Lagos  ,Engr. Dr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi ; with  immediate Past  President (NSE)  Engr. Tasiu Saad Gidari – Wudil.

L-r… APWEN) Chairman Lagos  ,Engr. Dr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi ;  President ,(NSE) Engr, Margaret Oguntala; Vice President Corporate Service  (NSE)  Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata.

President ,(NSE) Engr, Margaret Oguntala; immediate Past  President (NSE)  Engr. Tasiu Saad Gidari – Wudil. (both Middle) and others , during The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Conferment of  Fellowship  held at NSE Auditorium in  Abuja. 25/7/2024.

