Taraba: Cleric commend Gov Kefas over developmental projects

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Governor Kefas Agbu has been applauded for his developmental strides in the state.

A Clergyman with Mambilla Baptists Church, Rev Eric Juyoh gave the commendation while speaking with newsmen shortly after he was ordained as a pastor with Mambilla Baptists Church in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

“Before one year of governor Kefas administration has established a good governance by providing true dividend of democracy to the people of state.

“The going infrastructural projects is key to a developing state like Taraba.

“We are proud to have a leader like Governor Dr Agbu Kefas who has genuinely come to rescue our dear state and the people.

“As it is now, we can all attest to the fact that governor Agbu Kefas has before one year of his administration work to ensure that peace, unity, and stability is brought to the state.

“Tarabans under Kefas now enjoy free education, power supply, road construction and prompt payment of workers’ salary – he said.

According to him, the developmental stride of Governor Kefas within the shortest period of time in office shows that he need the prayers and collective support of all Tarabans.

“I equally want to commend him for restoring electricity to Sardauna LGA of the state that have been for years without power supply – he added.

The clergy who appreciated God over his ordination as a pastor and his twenty eight years weeding anniversary, promise to continue serving God and humanity throughout his life.