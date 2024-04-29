Ondo will witness unprecedented development under Aiyedatiwa-Ganduje. 

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that Ondo State will develop rapidly under the incumbent Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa who will lead the party during the November 16, 2024 governorship election.

Ganduje, who made the remarks on Monday evening soon after handling over the certificate of return to the governor explained that the experience and grounding of the governor in administration makes him a sellable and better flag-bearer for the party in the November 16 O fo election.

“Aiyedatiwa started as a deputy governor and became an acting governor and later the governor.This makes him a better leader with experience to lead our party to victory and Ondo State will experience rapid development under Aiyedatiwa,” he said.

The governor received the certificate at exactly 5.50 pm soon after the National Working Committee had reviewed and approved the reports of the Ondo All Progressives Congress (APC) Appeals Committee headed by former Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar (SAN) and the Governor Ododo Election Committee report.

Earlier in the day, the petitions committee disclosed that six aspirants out of sixteen participants in the Congress submitted petitions against the April 15, 2024 primary election.

While submitting its report to the leadership of the party, committee Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar stated that all the aspirants were given fair hearing and the opportunity to be interviewed for further clarification or evidence in their possession on the congress.

He stated that three petitions were presented to them soon after the Congress in Ondo while the other three brought their petitions to the national headquarters of the party.

Responding after receiving the report, the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said both the report of the election committee and the appeals committee will be submitted to the National Working Committee for review but he spoke strongly about why the party backed the incumbent governor for continuity.

In his acceptance remarks, Aiyedatiwa, who addressed the media after receiving the certificate thanked God for the successful conclusion of the long process.

He commended the party leadership, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as aspirants for their cooperation in making the process a huge success.

Aiyedatiwa said the party would have an easy win in the November 16, 2024 election because the APC was the accepted party on ground in the sixteen local government areas of the state.

He apoealed to other aspirants to join hands and work together with him for the greater good of Ondo State stressing that he would reach out to everyone for peace and the success of the party.

Aiyedatiwa came to the National Headquarters to receive the certificate of return with a large entourage of Ondo politicians including several commissioners in his government.