Ex-lawmaker urges Tinubu to monitor MSMSEs, manufacturers N200bn intervention fund 

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has urged President Bola Tinubu, to monitor the distribution of the N200 billion presidential Intervention Fund recently launched for Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises and manufacturers in the country.

Recall that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, had announced the the launch the N200 billion presidential intervention fund for Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises and manufacturers.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, the former lawmaker emphasized that the need for the monitoring is necessary, in other to ensure that the intervention fund achieved its targeted purpose.

Oyintiloye, who held that the fund must be protected from being siphoned into the pockets of private individuals, stressed that all modalities must be put in place to ensure that different intervention programmes of the president have positive impacts on the lives of Nigerians.

He urged the president to set up monitoring team to ensure that the process was not sabotaged.

However, he commended the president for the launch of the intervention fund, adding that it will boost economic growth and industrial development at all levels.

The APC Chieftain, who noted that MSMSEs would promote grassroots-level economic prosperity and create a multiplier effect on the overall economy, said that the presidential intervention fund for the sector was in a right direction.

He said the intervention fund would afford the MSMSEs, being the backbone of the economy structure more opportunity to create more jobs which would unlock full potential in poverty reduction.

“MSMEs contribute over 45 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), with 98.8 per cent of them in the micro cadre.

“They account for nearly 90 per cent of the jobs in the country.

“Therefore, as MSMEs grow, they create more jobs, contribute to GDP by producing goods and services for domestic consumption and export, which will leads to prosperity for more, and less insecurity across the country.

“By creating jobs, MSMEs help to reduce unemployment rates, promote innovation, stimulate economic growth and diversification.

” And that is the more reason we have to give it to the president for this initiative. It will in no small way boost the economy through creation of open new market because MSMSEs is vital to the economic growth of any nation. But there must be close watch on the distribution of the funds. The president must ensure that he is personally carrying out integrity checks on the process to prevent sabotage.”

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker said that the intervention fund would also boost the manufacturing industries in the country, adding that no modern economy could developed without a strong industrial base.

He said with viable manufacturing industries in the country, there would be high growth, productivity and competitiveness.

Oyintiloye said this would increase exports, enhance infrastructure, skill development, expand tax base and tax returns from both manufacturers and their workers which will in turn, increase revenue generation.

Oyintiloye, a former member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), however, urged Nigerians to continue to support the president for the delivery of more dividends of democracy.