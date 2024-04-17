Okuama: Gov Diri urges Igbomotoru residents to return home

Story by Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has urged the people of Igbomotoru 1 and 2 communities in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area to return home, saying the

Army has assured the state government of their safety.

Senator Diri stated this on Tuesday when he visited the two communities with a high-powered delegation that included the Commander of the Nigerian Army 16 Brigade, Oluremi Obolo, to assess the situation in the area.

Soldiers had been deployed in the communities in search of the masterminds of the March 14 killing of 17 soldiers at Okuama in Delta State.

Addressing the paramount ruler, chiefs, elders and youths of both communities, Senator Diri again condemned the killing of the soldiers and charged the people, particularly the youths, not to allow themselves to be used as agents of criminality and destabilisation.

The Bayelsa governor wondered why the impact of an incident that occurred in Delta should be felt in Igbomotoru.

He warned youths not to forcefully take over leadership of their communities, stressing that the era of militancy was over and it was time for intellectual engagement to move the Ijaw nation forward.

The state’s helmsman equally warned traditional rulers and other community leaders to reside in their domains, stressing that any monarch not found in his base stands the risk of being dethroned.

Commending the Nigerian Army for their show of professionalism in handling the incident at Igbomotoru, Diri expressed gratitude to the military for their support and cooperation.

He said:”l like to appreciate the military high command for cooperating with us. I came here to tell the people of Igbomotoru not to allow such thing to happen again. Enough is enough. The era of militancy is over. It is time for intellectual engagement. Our youths should not be seen and used as cannon fodders.

“This is a warning to all those who offer themselves for nefarious activities to have a rethink. The Prosperity Government has established technical colleges and initiated empowerment programmes for youths to key into to develop themselves.

“It is time for us to engage ourselves intellectually because that is the only route to developing our communities. I want to take roads to communities. That is my priority.

“I feel so sad that rather than keying into what our government is doing, some of our youths are getting involved in unproductive ventures. This is a different era. We cannot go back to the era of Adaka Boro. I am happy that President Bola Tinubu has approved the construction of the Lagos-Calabar coastal road covering the whole coast of Ijaw land.”

He however advised the military to painstakingly investigate and unravel those behind the killing of the 17 soldiers for them to face the wrath of the law.

The governor announced the provision of relief materials, including cash, 150 bags of rice and 40 bags of garri to be distributed to the people of both communities.

A minute silence was observed in honour of the slain soldiers and about 20 youths said to have been killed in Igbomotoru 2 community.