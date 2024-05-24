Alleged N19.4b Fraud: EFCC arraigns Ex Aviation Minister, Sirika, Brother, on fresh charges

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned former minister of aviation Hadi Sirika, before a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Garki over fresh allegations bothering on fraud to the tune of N19.4 billion.

Also arraigned by the Anti-graft agency on the fresh 10-count charges, is Ahmad Aboubakar Sirika, who is the brother to the Ex-Minister alongside his company, also defendants in the matter.

The EFCC alleged that Sirika, while in office, used his position to confer an unfair advantage on Enginos Nigeria Limited, a company owned by his biological brother, Ahmad.

He was alleged to have influenced the award of a contract for the construction of a terminal building at Katsina Airport for the sum of over N1.3bn, to his brother.

Some of the counts in the charge against the defendants, read: “That you Hadi Sirika, while being the Minister of Aviation, on or about August 18, 2022, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, did use your position to confer unfair advantage upon Enginos Nigeria Limited whose alter ego, Ahmad Sirika is your biological brother, by using your position to influence the award to them, the contract for the construction of a Terminal Building at Katsina Airport for the sum of N1.345billion and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the same section.

“That you Hadi Sirika, while being Minister of Aviation, on or about 3rd November, 2022, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, did use your position to confer unfair advantage upon Enginos Nigeria Limited whose alter ego, Ahmad Sirika is your blood brother, by using your position to influence the award to them, of the contract for the establishment of Fire Truck Maintenance and Refurbishment Centre at Katsina Airport for the sum of N3.811billion and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the same section.

“That you Hadi Sirika, while being Minister of Aviation, on or about 5 May 2023, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, did use your position to confer unfair advantage upon Enginos Nigeria Limited whose alter ego, Ahmad Sirika is your blood brother, by using your position to influence the award to them, the contract for the Procurement and Installation of Lift and Air Conditioners and Power Generators for Aviation House, Abuja for the sum of N615.195million and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under the same section.

“That you Hadi Sirika and Enginos Nigeria Limited between August, 2022 and May, 2023 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this court, had possession of an aggregate sum of N2.337billion, which sum you knew indirectly represented the proceeds of criminal conducts of Ahmad Sirika, who was the Minister of Aviation at the time (to wit: use of office or position for gratification in respect of the said amount), and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 17 (b) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 and punishable under the same section.”

Sirika and all the other defendants pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

It would be recalled that Justice Sylvanus Orji of an Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama, on May 9, 2024, granted Sirika, bail on allegations bothering on fraud and corrupt practices to the tune of N4.135 billion, brought against him by the Federal Government.

Sirika along with his daughter, Fatima, his son-in-law Jalal Sule Hamma and a firm, Al Buraq Global Investment Limited were granted bail after pleading not guilty to the six count charges read to them.

In Thursday’s Proceedings, the Trial Judge, Justice Suleiman Belgore, granted him administrative bail in line with his earlier bail conditions.

Justice Belgore adjourned till May 28 and 29th for trial.