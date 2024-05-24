Celebrating One Year of Good Governance and More Works: A Story of Road Infrastructure Achievements of Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah in Enugu State

By Cosmas Chukwu

Our governor Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah is indeed a man of history who has indeed kept a date with tomorrow and insisted that tomorrow is indeed here with us in Enugu through projects delivery. He is germanely our governor of projects.

Once upon a time, in the beautiful city of Enugu, there was a sense of excitement and hope as Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah took office on May 29, 2023. Enugu, known as the Coal City, was once a thriving hub of commerce and industry, but over the years, its road infrastructure had seen a decline, necessitating significant improvements to ensure seamless mobility for all.

Upon assuming office, Governor Mbah was determined to change this narrative. With a vision to transform Enugu into a modern and vibrant city, he set out to tackle the challenge of road infrastructure head-on. And what a year it has been!

Here is the list of roads and their lengths:

List of Roads Constructed or Completed:

Annunciation Junction-Emene Road – 1.245 km

Market Garden Road (Abakaliki Close) – 0.65 km and 5.92 km

Lagos Street – 1.5 km

New Market/Odegba Road – Forest Hill Iva-Valley – 2.45 km

Chijioke Agu-John Okwor-New Society Road – 1.21 km

Owo Premier Layout/Goshen Road – 2 km

Airport Flyover through Old Abakaliki Road to Eke Obinagu – 8.4 km

Independence Layout Flyover – 0.66 km

Afia Abakpa-NOWAS Junction – 1.75 km

Cornerstone/Ugwuani to Ikegbunam – 1.41 km

Ikegbunam Junction – Liberty Bus Stop – 0.55 km

Texaco Bus Stop – Ifo – 1.98 km

Access road to 9th Mile Crash Programme – 1.7 km

New Enugu City – 17 km

Owo/Ubahu/Ama Nkanu/Neke/Ikem Dual Carriage Road – 37.8 km

Amechi Idodo/Amagunze Road – 14.3 km

Ama Brewery Junction Eke-Akama Oghe Iwollo-Umulokpa road – 40 km

Akwuke Road from Police Station Garriki to Coal Mining Site – 6.612 km

Emergency Road Construction of Agumgbuji – Ogbete Road, Eha Amufu, in Isiuzo Local Government Area – 21.73 km

Enugu to Ebonyi State Border Road Route 25 (A343) – 21.5 km

Akpoga – Ezi Obodo – Mbulu Owo – 17th Junction – 21.2 km

Mbulu – Owo – Ndiagu Owo Road – 42 km

Spurs to Ndiagu Owo Road – 17 km

Mbulu – Amaeke – Amauzam Ohuani Road – 20 km

Zero Tolerance/Overlay Projects:

Enugu Airport flyover through Abakpa Junction, through 82 Division to Ogui Junction (Zoo Junction)

Ogui Junction to Otigba Junction to New Haven by Bisalla Junction

Chime Avenue through Bisalla road through Okpara Square to Toscana roundabout

Toscana Roundabout to Goshen Roundabout

Prisons to Old Park to Enugu North LGA to Holy Ghost to Edinburgh by Zik Avenue to Agbani Road Junction

Prisons Roundabout to CPS to Akwata to Mgbemene Roundabout to CIC to Zik Avenue

Okpara Avenue to Market Garden Roundabout to ESCET (former IMT)

Market Garden Roundabout through Tunnel to Ogui Road to Eastern Shop to Onu Asata to Presidential Road to ESBS Roundabout to Enugu Portharcourt Expressway

Prisons Roundabout to Enugu State Housing Corporation (Kingsway Road)

Ministry of Lands to Colliery Avenue

Colliery Avenue by Station Road to EEDC Okpara Avenue

New Market Roundabout – Agu Abor Interchange

Ekochin Junction With Adjoining Roads – Enugu Ngwo

Ekochin Junction 9th Mile – Meat Market 9th Mile

Coca Cola Roundabout With Adjoining Roads To Enugu Onitsha Expressway

New Market Roundabout to Road Safety to All Saint Church

Dahmija Junction to CBN Qtrs Road

Removal of speed breakers and repair of potholes NOWAS to Ugwogo Nike RA. Nike Lake Jn to Caritas University Road to Adoration Road

Rangers Avenue

All Saint Axis, GRA

SPAR to Edozie Junction

Painting of kerbs and patching of Potholes along Park Avenue

Painting of kerbs and patching of Potholes/Overlay along Nza Street

Broderick Street – 0.235 km

Silver Smith Street – 0.344 km

Asata Mine Road/Okpete/Jamboline/Ajagu Road – 1.757 km

Odudukoko Street – 0.703 km

Bishop Ayoeze Street – 0.8 km

D’Angelo Way, up God Trade Fair Golf Estate Road connecting to Enugu Onitsha Expressway – 2.7 km (70% completed)

Ndi Enugu, Governor Peter Mbah has truly transformed Enugu’s road infrastructure in just one year! The list of completed and ongoing projects is impressive, covering a total distance of over 1000 kilometers. From the reconstruction of major roads like Annunciation Junction-Emene Road and Owo/Ubahu/Ama Nkanu/Neke/Ikem Dual Carriage Road to the repair and expansion of critical link roads like Airport Flyover and Independence Layout Flyover, the impact on commuters and residents is significant. The Zero Tolerance/Overlay Projects have also addressed issues like potholes and congestion, ensuring a smoother travel experience. Kudos to Governor Mbah and his team for their dedication to transforming Enugu into a modern