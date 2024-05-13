Chuba Okadigbo Airport: NIMET, FAAN evaluate worth of airport as Ebonyi demands refund of cost of construction

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

Following the evaluation of the worth of Chuba Okadigbo international airport by Nigeria Meteorological Agency NIMET, FAAN, Ebonyi State government has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to repay the state the cost of construction of the airport, noting that the state government was ready to relinquish the Airport to the federal government.

The commissioner for Aviation and transport Technology, Mrs Ngozi Obichukwu made this known while addressing a ministerial team of the federal government who came to evaluate the worth of the Chuba Okadigbo’s airport.

The team who is made-up of representatives of various federal ministries which include Federal ministry of Aviation, Federal ministry of Housing and Urban development, NAMA, NIMET, FAAN among others inspected the work done at the Chuba Okadigbo’s airport.

According to the aviation commissioner Obichukwu: “Ebonyi state government is ready to relinquish this great outfit (Airport) to the federal government”.

Obichukwu said that the governor has judicously utilized the little resources accrued to Ebonyi state to come up with that runway, adding that he has tirelessly ensured that the Chuba Okadigbo international airport is put in use.

“Like he (governor) told you (Federal government delegation) if he refused to work on the airport or abandon it, what conscience will he have in the future.

“You are here as professionals, and I plead with you to temper your real humane justice unto us and give us what is right. We have made proposals to the federal government and if we relinquish this outfit, we should have something commensurate with what is on ground” she said.

In a swift reaction, the ministerial team leader, Mr. Sunday Ibe, representing the federal ministry of Aviation said: “Chuba Okadigbo’s airport is one of the best in the country, and what governor Francis Nwifuru said about the cost of the airport, there is no doubt whether he has spent so much money on the airport or not.

“We only came to evaluate the worth of this airport, and we have experts; Quantity surveyors, estate surveyors, Accountancy, NIMET, NAMA, FAN and so, they know the value of whatever that have been put in place here.

“And we are going to be fair and just in our evaluation, because the fact speaks for its self. The job done here is standard and of high quality. We assure the state, that it’s not only what they have on the paper, but we also access what is on the ground. And every kobo spent on this airport, we will make sure that we evaluate them, so that the refund will be worth it.

“Airport takeover by the federal government are in stages, FEC has approved the takeover. And so, we have FEC approval. The only thing left is for us to refund Ebonyi state government. We don’t know the amount until we finish our evaluation. And that is the time we will know the amount involved” he stated.

Other members of the delegation include; Aro Oluoaseun (Fed. Min. Housing & urban dev), Unakalamba Uche, (Fed. Min. Housing & Urban development), Ezugwu fidelis Okonkwo (NAMA), Oluwaseon Emmanuel Omobayo (NAMA), Ejiofor Ikem Bobo (NIMET), Ajayi Micheal (Fed. Aviation), Aliyu Tukur (Fed Aviation), and Okobia Uzorma (Fed. Aviation).