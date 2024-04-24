83 passengers, crew unhurt as Dana aircraft veers off Lagos airport runway

83 passengers, crew unhurt as Dana aircraft veers off Lagos runway

A Dana Air aircraft with registration number, 5N BKI, flying from Abuja to Lagos on Tuesday morning veered off the runway while landing at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos.

A statement signed by Mr Kingsley Ezenwa, Head of Corporate Communications of the airline, said all the 83 passengers and crew members onboard were unharmed.

According to Ezenwa, the airline was relieved to confirm that all 83 passengers and crew onboard the flight disembarked safely without injuries or scare as the crew handled the situation with utmost professionalism.

He said that all relevant authorities had been informed of the incident.

“We have also updated the AIB and NCAA on the incident and the aircraft involved has been grounded by our maintenance team for further investigation.

“We wish to thank the airport authorities, our crew for their very swift response in ensuring the safe disembarkation of all passengers following the incident.

“Our sincere apologies and appreciation to the passengers on the affected flight for their patience and understanding.

“We wish to reassure our passengers that their safety will always be our top priority, and we are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said. (NAN)