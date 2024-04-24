Ogun Agro-Cargo International Airport to commence flight operations soon -Gov Abiodun

The Ogun State Agro-Cargo International Airport will begin scheduled and non-scheduled flights in the next few weeks; Governor Dapo Abiodun made this known on Tuesday.

Abiodun, was speaking at the 13th Gateway International Trade Fair breakfast meeting with chief executive officers, captains of industry, entrepreneurs, investors and stakeholders alike, held at the Mitros Residences, GRA, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The governor noted that the approval process to get the airport running has reached an advanced stage, with the approval expected in few days’ time.

He also disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the Special Agro Processing Zone as a Free Trade Zone.

He said: “Our newly built Gateway International Airport which will soon be commissioned, I believe as a matter of fact, this week, that airport will get an approval to begin to operate non-scheduled flights, meaning that private planes can now fly flights and come to that airport, just like they go to any other airport.

“I believe within the next two weeks or less, we will also get the approval for scheduled flights to begin to operate out of that airport.

“That means you can attend to your business, bring in raw materials by air into the state.

“A neighbouring country has indicated interest, taken a decision that they will not build a cargo airport in their country. They would rather drop all their agro produce from that country to Ogun State and export their produce from our airport.

“That airport is in a Special Agro Processing Zone. That zone has now been approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a Free Trade Zone, so we have another Free Trade Zone.”

Abiodun added that his administration would soon be flagging off the Kajola Inland Container Terminal, adding that when fully operational, the terminal would allow investors situated within the state an opportunity to pick up their containers, process their raw materials and also export their goods efficiently.

“We will soon be flagging off the Kajola Inland Container Terminal, called a dry port, and this we are particularly determined to see through because we understand the plight of most of you. What you have to go through by importing your raw materials into Tin Can or Apapa and incurring unnecessary expense in demourages before bringing them by road, struggling through the bottleneck and the traffic out of Lagos.

“On completion, this Kajola Inland terminal dry port will serve your purposes, meaning that you can now ship your goods from anywhere in the world, destined to Kajola and just go to Kajola, pick up your container, process your raw materials and also have the opportunity of exporting efficiently through the same channel,” he said.

Governor Abiodun noted that the Lagos State’s Red and the Blue Rail Lines would be extended to Ogun State to facilitate the ease of travel of goods, people and services between the two states and the rest of the hinterland.

Speaking on the Agbara-Atan-Lusada road, Governor Abiodun said that his administration is irrevocably committed to the completion of the road, assuring that contractors will soon be fully mobilized back to site.

Abiodun also disclosed that his administration is committed to ensuring the rehabilitation of internal roads within Agbara and is working to partner with the investors in the axis.

He appealed to investors to stop buying land from family members and speculators to avoid paying twice as all the lands in the state belong to the state government.

In his welcome address, Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr. Adebola Sofela disclosed that the meeting is meant to forster cordial relationships between the government and the private sector.

He added that the gathering would provide an opportunity to the state government to inform private sector players about the policies of government.

In his remarks, the Zonal Director, Nigeria Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), Lawal Hassan noted that the state is fast becoming the first choice for investors because of the conducive business environment made possible by the reforms of Governor Abiodun.

On his part, the Group Managing Director, Flour Mills, Boye Olusanya, noted that improvement in the state’s infrastructure has brought manufacturers into the state.