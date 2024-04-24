Court bars NWC from tampering with pro-Wike caretaker list —-Spokesman

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the list of the Rivers State Caretaker Committee has deepened as the Federal High Court, Abuja, has restrained the leadership of the party from further action on the matter.

This was disclosed by the National Working Committee (NWC) , after its emergency meeting on Tuesday.

Recall that following the crisis that erupted just before the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party, at a Pre Caucus meeting at the Bauchi State Governors lodge in Asokoro, the PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba told reporters that the party has decided to revisit the issue of the Rivers State Caretaker Committee List.

“The issue of Rivers State Caretaker Committee List was raised at the meeting of PDP Governors and the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and it was resolved that a political solution should be applied to resolve all the issues.

“Consequently, the PDP Governors’ Forum directed that the National Working Committee of the PDP revisit the issue of the Rivers State Caretaker Committee List.”

Before now, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara had frowned at the list, saying that new names were introduced against what was agreed between the governors and the NWC.

At the end of its meeting on Tuesday, Ologunagba, said after an “extensive deliberation the NWC noted the existence of an Ex-Parte Order issued by the Federal High Court, Abuja restraining the NWC from further action with respect to the status of the Rivers State Caretaker Committee List as published.

“However, while the Rivers State Caretaker Committee List as published stands in compliance with the Order of the Court, the NWC notes the concerted intervention and efforts of various Organs of the Party, particularly the PDP Governors’ Forum to finding a political solution to the issue of the River State Caretaker Committee.

“The NWC therefore resolved to, in conjunction with the PDP Governors’ Forum, intensify action in the continuing consultation to resolving the issues of the Rivers State PDP Chapter amicably.”

Fubara’s supporters had pressurised him to move against the list dominated by loyalists of Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike. and he had assured them that “this list will not stand”.