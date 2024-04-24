FG suspends Dana Air after its aircraft skidded off Lagos airport runway

.As FAAN reopens runway 18L/36R

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development on Wednesday ordered the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to immediately suspend Dana Air after one of its aircraft skidded off the runway at Lagos Airport on Tuesday.

Over 80 passengers escaped death on Tuesday at the local wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport when a Dana aircraft overshot the runway on landing at the airport.

In a letter which was addressed to the Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo through the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, said recent incidents involving Dana Airline had raised serious safety concerns.

The letter has the reference number PS/FMA/MA/S.121/Vol. 1/99 titled, “Immediate Suspension of Dana Airline Pending Safety and Financial Health Audit.”

The Ministry said, as the supervisor overseeing the nation’s aviation safety and regulatory compliance, it had come to the Minister’s attention that recent incidents involving Dana Air had raised serious concerns regarding both the safety and financial viability of their operations.

The ministry stated that in the light of these incidents and with the paramount priority being the safety and well-being of the citizens and travellers, the Minister had directed that NCAA immediately initiate the suspension of Dana Air’s fleet until a comprehensive audit could be conducted.

The government said this audit should encompass all aspects of safety protocols, maintenance procedures, and financial health to ensure full compliance with our aviation regulations.

According to the government, recent incidents involving Dana Air underscored the urgency of the suspension and audit.

The ministry added that it was imperative that swift and decisive action be taken to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders involved.

“I trust in your expertise and diligence in carrying out this audit thoroughly and expeditiously. Please keep me informed of the progress and any significant findings throughout this process,” the letter said.

Meanwhile, The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has notified the public and all stakeholders that runway 18L/36R has been reopened for flight operations about 8 p.m.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mrs Obiageli Orah, Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, FAAN on Tuesday in Lagos.

Orah said the development followed the earlier closure of the runway on Tuesday morning due to an incident involving a Dana Air aircraft, with registration number 5N-BKI, which overshot the runway during its landing sequence.

She said prompt actions were taken by FAAN’s emergency response team to evacuate and recover the aircraft from the site.

Subsequently, comprehensive clearing operations were conducted to ensure the runway was free of any Foreign Object Debris (FOD) that could impede flight safety.

She added that the FAAN Operations Division and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) jointly conducted a thorough inspection of the runway surface and deemed it safe for the resumption of operations.

Also, an appropriate Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued in this regard.

“We acknowledge the area affected by the overshoot was significantly muddy.

“A concerted effort was made for the thorough and efficient cleaning of the area to facilitate the swift resumption of operations on Runway 18L/36R.

“FAAN wishes to express its gratitude to the traveling public, our airline partners, and all stakeholders for their patience, understanding, and cooperation during the temporary closure.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this incident may have caused.

“Ensuring the safety and security of our passengers, staff, and airport operations remains our top priority.

“FAAN is committed to providing a safe, secure, and efficient air transport environment for all users of our airports”.

The authority appreciated everyone for their continued support and understanding.