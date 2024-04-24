Establish brigades in Sambisa Madara mountain, Lake Chad,  Zulum urges Army

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum has urged the Nigerian Army to establish brigades in the Sambisa forest, Mandara Mountain, Gudumbali and the shores of Lake Chad in Marte, to totally deny the insurgents freedom of action and completely restore lasting peace to the state, Northeast and the country at large.

Governor Babagana Zulum who made the call when the House of Representatives committee on Army paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Maidugurii said ” if Borno state is secured other parts of the country will be secured.Whenever there is crisis in Borno other parts of the country will be in crisis, Army should do everything possible to secure Borno otherwise there will be no peace in the Northeast, Northwest and North Central “.

He commended the Federal Government, the service Chiefs the National Assembly for investing in n the procurement of fighting equipment for the Armed Forces, stressing the procurement of Anti Aircraft guns, MRAP, Fighter jets and other equipment, as gone are the days of Nigerian troops were killed.

Governor Zulum said ” Borno has 72 square metres and if properly cultivated, the state will feed the nation. We are calling on the Army to establish brigades in New Marte to secure the South Chad irrigation to create more access to farmland for creating jobs and assured food security. With food security in the nation we I’ll be secured.”

” Borno is the gate way to Chad, Mali, central Africa which makes it easy for the proliferation of light arms and untill we secure Borno other parts will not see peace. We have to also address the root cause of the insurgency which includes providing access to farmland, as food insecurity is the worse form of insecurity, Zulum said.

Representatives committee on Army, Hon. Abdullahi Mamudu said they were in Maiduguri for an overnight function of Army formation of the state.

” We are making the necessary legislation to ensure that Army is well equiped to restore peace to all parts of the country.. I want to assure you that the Nation Assembly will continue to collaborate and discuss with relevant stakeholders to profer lasting solution to the security challenges facing the nation “, the Chairman said.

He commended Governor Babagana Zulum for supporting the Army and other security agencies to achieve the peace the state is enjoying and assured them that the National Assembly will continue to support the military.