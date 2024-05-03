IPOB declares May 30 sit-at-home to honour Biafran heroes

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Thursday said that it has declared May 30, 2024, sit-at-home in honour of Biafran heroes that lost their lives, including friends of Biafra, lovers of freedom, and all residents in Biafra Land.

The IPOB image maker, Emma Power, made this disclosure saying that the honour to the Biafran heroes was an annual event that is celebrated every 30th of May as heroes and heroines day to commemorate men and women who died that others may live, before, during, and after the Nigeria genocidal war against Biafrans between 1967 and 1970 and beyond and even until now.

“Annually, 30th of May is solemn memorial day for Biafrans. To honor our heroes and heroines. Biafrans are asked to observe this one day sit-at-home in reverence to the spirits of our departed heroes who fought for us to be alive today. Every Biafran in Biafra territory is expected to sit-at-home on this day and reflect on the danger of the force unity called Nigeria that has taken millions of lives of Biafrans.

” Other Biafrans outside Biafra territory are also encouraged to honor our heroes by observing the sit-at-home if possible or by limiting their activities on this day.

To that effect, IPOB directs all schools, government offices, Private offices, Banks, transport unions, market unions and private individuals to shut down all operations in honor of our our heroes and heroines on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

” Exceptions to this directives are institutions and individuals on special duties such as Nurses, Doctors, Ambulance services, Hospitals, and medical workers who are allowed to operate on that day. We call on Christians and Traditional worshipers to use this day to pray to Chukwu Okike Abiama for the fallen heroes and also pray for Biafra Independence from this murderous contraption called Nigeria.

“Heroes Remembrance Day is a call to duty for Biafrans to remember and honour our fallen heroes who were brutally murdered between 1967 to 1970 during the genocidal war against Ndigbo before and beyond. Biafrans living in the Northern and Western part of the zoo called, Nigeria will join and stay indoors for this commemoration and remembrance of our heroes and heroines who died so that we may live.

“Biafrans and IPOB members in diaspora can organize peaceful rallies with permit from their host nations where possibly. Symposium and seminars can be organized in foreign countries to tell our story to citizens of the World about the past and current genocide against Biafrans by the Nigerian State.

“At this special event, IPOB members must light candles in rememberance of our fallen heroes. Heroes like our eternal leader Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Retired General Phillip Efiong, Col. Achuzie (Air Raid), Frank Opigo, Okonkon Dem, Sam Mbakwe, Akanu Ibiam, and many others who contributed immensely to the survival of Biafrans from the extermination war led by Genocidists, Yakubu Gowon, T.Y Danjuma, I.B Babangiida, Olusegun Obasanjo, and Muhammadu Buhari the then Nigeria military head of State and many other killers in their squads and through British guidance must be remembered

“Basically, Biafrans will not forget what they did to our fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters and children. We must tell the world our story until Biafra is completely restored. IPOB directs all the residents of Biafra Land to stay indoors from 6am to 6pm on the

30th of May 2024.

” IPOB warns residents in Biafra to avoid lloitering about on this day. Those who intend to travel to and from Biafra land must do so before the evening of May 29th. Avoid any movement if you’re not a medical personnel on duty or on emergency worker. Do not give the murderous Nigeria Security Forces and agent provocateurs an opportunity to harm you or destroy your business while impersonating IPOB and ESN.

“IPOB and ESN will not enforce the sit-at-home but Biafrans must not endanger their lives. Remember, don’t be a victim to the murderous Nigeria Security Forces and the agent provocateurs whose agenda is to blackmail IPOB through sponsored violence. For your own safety, please sit-at-home on Thursday May 30, 2024 and honour Biafran heroes and heroines. Do not endanger your lives,” IPOB advised.