Ikeja Electric celebrates heroic workforce, bags award for excellence, investments in infrastructure & community welfare

Nigeria’s leading electricity distribution company, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), has reiterated its commitment to accelerated network upgrades aimed at providing efficient service delivery to her customers.

This assurance was made in a statement issued by the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Kingsley Okotie to commemorate the International Workers’ Day celebration in appreciation of the commitment and resilience of the IE workforce.

The CEO Ikeja Electric, Mrs Folake Soetan extended her profound appreciation to all IE employees, for the efforts put into ensuring consistent supply of electricity to homes and businesses across the coverage area while imploring them to go the extra mile even in the face of daunting challenges..

A recent investment of over Five Hundred Million Naira (N500m) at both Adekunle Fajuyi and PTC Injection Sub-stations under our Ikeja Business Unit further demonstrates our willingness to make the right network upgrades that will improve the overall customer experience. The project will bring remarkable improvement in the quality and quantity of electricity supply to customers in Ikeja GRA, Opebi, and Maryland. Other beneficiary communities include Allen Avenue, Olowu, Medical Road, Computer Village and environs, she said.

Mrs Soetan noted that the increasing rate of vandalism poses a great threat to the efforts being made to ensure customers get quality and regular power supply but despite this challenge, the company is not deterred in achieving its goals.

We believe that sustained collaboration of critical stakeholders such as community leaders, law enforcement/ security agencies, will curb vandalism, and seize this opportunity to express gratitude to community leaders who assist in making sure these vandals are caught” she said.

The IE Spokesman thanked stakeholders and customers who take time to attend the company’s monthly virtual and physical engagements where updates are made available in line with the business objectives and feedbacks taken for improvement. He urged customers not to tamper with their meters but report any form of energy theft in their localities, and desist from carrying out activities under power lines as it poses great danger to lives and properties.

“As a responsible corporate entity committed to giving back to our society, we raised our voices to boost awareness about preventing and controlling malaria at Zone F community Hall Durbar Road Amuwo, under our Oshodi Business Unit to commemorate the 2024 World Malaria Day. Together, we have the power to lessen the impact of malaria on our communities and accelerate the fight against malaria for a more equitable world”.

Ikeja Electric’s GiveBackAlwaysTeam emphasized the importance of malaria prevention and control, empowering the community with knowledge and resources to mitigate the impact of the disease. Through this initiative, we aim to contribute to the global effort to foster a healthier and more equitable world for all, Okotie said.

These consistent efforts to continuously improve service delivery to our esteemed customers earned Ikeja Electric another laurel at the maiden edition of the Energy Times Awards, where the DisCo was awarded the Sustainable Development Company of the Year 2023 on the 19th of April 2024.

According to Mr. Kayode Ekundayo, the Managing Director/Publisher of Energy Times, “Ikeja Electric has made substantial investments in the sector to ensure that customers enjoy improved power supply across its locations, the company is responsive and has various channels for two-way communication. This excellence is what we have recognized here today.”