Imo Assembly applauds Uzodinma as night landing facility comes alive at Sam Mbakwe Airport

Governor Hope Uzodimma has been lauded by members of the Imo State House of Assembly for his foresight that led to the installation of night landing facilities at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri.

Until recently when Governor Uzodimma took the initiative, the more than 30 years airport has operated without a night landing facility, with the people paying dearly for it.

On May 25, 2024, the first aircraft from Abuja to land under the circumstance touched down at exactly 7.15pm at the airport with the newly installed night landing facilities illuminating the surroundings and attracting the attention of people from the host community – Umuohiagu in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of the State.

After about 40 minutes, the same plane that brought passengers from Abuja taxied off with passengers on board Lagos, a development that consummated the functionality of the night landing facilities at

the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport

Thrilled by the development, the Imo Assembly was full of commendations for Governor Uzodimma whom they said initiated the facilities as part of his administration’s enhanced economic agenda to position Imo State as an economic hub for regional, national and indeed, international connectivity.

The Assembly in a commendation letter to the Governor through the Clerk, Barr. Chinelo Emeghara, said it takes a visionary leader like Governor Uzodimma to initiate such a project whose economic benefits to the State cannot be overemphasised.

But there was a development in the Assembly preceding the commendable letter to the Governor.

The member representing Ngor/Okpala State Constituency, Hon Obinna Egu, who hails from the host community could not hide the joy and excitement on the faces of his kindred as he was moved to move a motion to commend the Governor.

Egu who urged his colleagues to support his Motion got their support and even more.

Part of Egu’s Motion read: “In the last four years, Imo State has witnessed massive transformation, especially, in the areas of infrastructural development, human capital development, improved health services, ease of doing businesses, improved welfare packages for civil servants and retirees etc, courtesy of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s visionary leadership and prudence in managing men and resources.”

His Motion was seconded by the Chief Whip and member representing Oru-East State Constituency, Hon Chigozie Nwaneri, and co-sponsored by 15 lawmakers, including : Rt Hon Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, Hon Kanayo Onyemaechi, Hon Chigozie Nwaneri, Hon Henry Agbasonu, Hon Innocent Ikpamezie, Hon Sam Osuji, Hon Bernard Ozoemelam and Hon Sam Otuibe.

Others include Hon Clinton Amadi, Hon Gilbert Nwosu, Hon Francis Osuoha, Hon Uche Agabige, Hon Dominic Ezerioha, Hon Johnson Duru and Rt Hon Kennedy Ibeh.

In their different submissions, the lawmakers said that Governor Uzodimma may not know what he had done with the installation of the night landing facilities, revealing that kidnapping, armed robbery, and accidents that occur in the quest of Imo citizens rushing to Port Harcourt to go board flight in the face of emergency appointments has come to abrupt end.

An equally impressed Speaker of Imo State House Of Assembly, Rt Hon Chike Olemgbe had put to vote and it was unanimously adopted, hence the resolution passed to properly write and commend the Governor on the feat through the Clerk of the Assembly.