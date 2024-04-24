EFCC returns 14 recovered assets to Enugu Gov

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede on Wednesday transferred 14 recovered assets to Governor Peter Mba of Enugu State.

During the handing over ceremony held at the EFCC Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja, Olukoyede revealed that the assets recovered by the commission was forfeited to the Federal Government.

He added that the EFCC began an investigation into the development since 2007, and had achieved the conviction of persons in relation to the matter.

He also noted that the President, Bola Tinubu, ordered the handover of the assets which includes – real estate, radio and television transmission equipment, and medical facility, amongst others, to the Enugu State Government, following a request by the EFCC.