The patriarch of the Ajuga dynasty of Umuaghara Uvuru in Aboh Mbaise LGA of IMO state, Pa Philip Nwannaegbulem Ikenga Ajuga, is dead.

He was Aged 112 years. Until his death, Pa Ajuga, was a reputable business man, a palm produce merchant and a philanthropist.

He lived a liberal and eventful life as he greatly touched the lives of those around him. He will be remembered for making a positive difference and fighting injustice in his community.

Pa Ajuga was buried on Friday 16th February, 2024 in his compound.

He is survived by many children, grand children, great grand children and a host of other relations, among whom are pastor Matthew Ajuga, Elder Bede Ajuga, and Mr Remi Ajuga of National Human Rights commission.