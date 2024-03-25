The patriarch of Ahaneku dynasty of Umuaghara Uvuru in Aboh-Mbaise LGA of Imo State , Elder Nwaogu Celestine Ahaneku is dead.

Elder Celestine Ahaneku is reputed to be the oldest man in Uvuru Ancient kingdom, died at the age of 110 years on the 2nd of January 2024.

Until his death, Pa Ahaneku was a reputable business man known popularly for his kolanut trade and a farmer who sees hard work as the key to great attainment. He was a devoted catholic and One of the pioneers of St Raphael Catholic church in his community.

His life was a testament to the values of integrity, kindness, selflessness and commitment to the Christian faith, as he greatly touched the lives of those around him.

Pa Ahaneku will be buried on 5th April 2024 after a funeral mass at St Raphael Catholic church Okwunakuwa. Internment follows immediately after service at his compound.

He is survived by children, grand children, great grand children, in- laws and a host of other relatives among whom are Mr Edwin Ahaneku and Engineer Gabriel Ahaneku, Port Harcourt based oil servicing engineer, for children.