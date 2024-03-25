Nigeria Is Driven Backwards For Detesting Truth

BY – EGUNGWU CHUKWUKA BENJAMIN

It is very bad that we found ourselves in a society where most individuals detest truth, leading to negative occurrences and actions at the detriment of the right ways of doing things.

We crave for change, but are not ready to change. The kindhearted, prudent and law abiding become a subject of ridicule, with the intention to make them switch to negativity.

Many will constitute false claims and impression to change public perception about the individual.

This is the reason Nigerians will keep suffering due to hypocrisy and dislike for truth. This cuts across all sectors; politics, entertainment, education, religion institutions etc.

People grin and dine with you when you are open and willing to accept shoddy deals without considering how it affects other people around.

Once you decide to standout by embarrassing the truth, you automatically become an enemy and many will clamour for your head.

Days ago report emerged online and on National dailies, revealing how the Senate suspended Abdul Nengi, Senator representing Bauchi Central after he alleged that the 2024 budget was padded.

According to the senator, the approved budget was N25 trillion but the federal government headed by president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu implemented and was working on N28.7 trillion.

This brought bedlam in the house, leading to the suspension of the senator without proper investigation.

I am not trying to backup the claim by the senator, but pointing out how we prefer to use power, and intimidation to shutdown people who try to speak up.

It was an allegation and it is expected that lawmakers should have investigated the claim, than suspending him without observation of fair hearing.

Recall that in July 2020, the current senate president, Godswill Akpabio, while in office as the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, appeared before the House of Representatives’ committee on Niger Delta in an audit hearing of how NDDC spent N81.5bn between January and July 2020.

While trying spill out more hidden facts about the expenditure, he was shutdown with the viral phrase “Honorable minister, off your mic!”

We castigate the government but we the citizens are also huge contributors to the problem in the country, which have drained the progress of the nation.

Politicians are after their pockets and the citizens are ready to sell their vote for a day meal and little packages.

Flashback on how late Mrs. Dora Akunyili faced alot of death threats against herself and her immediate family members before her death. A woman who was combating against fake edibles in the market to protect lives.

Before her appointment as the Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo in 2001.

It was said that she lost her 21 year old diabetic sister after being administered injections of fake insulin.

Due to this, upon her appointment as NAFDAC boss, she raided alot of shops dealing on fake drugs and jailed Many that was found guilty. She made alot of enemies while executing her job.

Due to her ability to withstand the pressure of accepting bribes from fake drug barons, they waged war against her.

In 2003, some armed men ambushed her and opened fire on her car, a bullet passed through her head scarf, from the car windscreen, but she managed to escape the attack.

I am sure that the individuals behind the attack are also clamouring for good governance, but their heart is way more evil than the politicians.

In 20th October 2020, during ENDSARS protest, the citizens staged a peaceful protest calling on the government to reform the police to end corruption, brutality and also clamouring for a better salary for the security agencies.

Instead the government used the military and thesame police to destabilize the peaceful protest. It is usual that people you fought for, might turn around to fight you.

During the tenure of Sanusi Lamido as the Central Bank Governor, he wrote a letter informing former president, Goodluck Johnathan, about the syphoning of huge funds by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), between January 2012 and July 2013.

In the letter Mr. Sanusi, alleged that NNPC diverted 76 percent of the money realized from crude oil sales, but only paid 24 percent of the proceed to the federal government account.

Instead of investigating the claims, Sanusi was asked to resign, upon his refusal, he was suspended.

After his suspension as the CBN governor, On 8th, June 2014, Sanusi Lamido was made the Emir of Kano, and was dethroned following the order by the then Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, due to his statement pointing out how religious and political leaders in the north failed to play their role well for the development of the region.

Late Fela Anikulapo Kuti in his song ” Sorrow, Tears and Blood” said;

“My people self dey fear too much, we fear for the things we no see. We fear for the air around us….”

The individuals who decided to speak up, once they receive strokes give up on the truth and some two faced. We prefer to be told what we like to hear and that is the one the reason we are driven backwards. One step forward, three steps backwards.

No doubt, Nigeria has great potential, but will be great when we are ready to accept the truth, shun fear and hypocrisy.

Egungwu Chukwuka Benjamin is a freelance Journalist/blogger, who writes in from Lagos.