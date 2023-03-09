Osun APC berates Adeleke’s 100-day in office, alleges wastage of N90bn

… APC is dazed, confused, no N90bn accrued to Osun– PDP

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke alleging mismanagement of the state funds.

The party noted that N90billion accrued to the state’s coffers were lavishly spent and unaccounted for in the last three months.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office, Osogbo, the State Acting Chairman, Hon. Tajudeen Lawal bemoaned Adeleke’s administration saying what the state had received in the last three months was enough to build sustainable infrastructural development capable of sustaining the state for the next four years.

According to him, apart from the regular FAAC totalling N15 billion that the Adeleke’s administration had received, due to the diligent administration of the State by the immediate past Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, the State government had equally received about N11 billion from Siftas; N5 billion from NG CARES and N6.7 billion Federal Government parastatal tax liability respectively in the last three months. Lawal revealed that the Adeleke led administration had in the last three months received another N3.2 billion Nigeria for women project; N4.9 billion State Ease of Doing Business Reforms among others, aside from the N14 billion left in the kitty by the Oyetola administration totaling over N60 billion. The State APC Acting Chairman further alleged the Adeleke’s administration of mismanaging and misappropriating a total sum of N30 billion that accrued to the coffers of 30 Local Government Areas and Ife-East Area Office within the last 100 days of administering the affairs of the State.

“The list of such fraudulent projects which Adeleke has slated for commissioning is legendary! The most dubious of the superfluous projects is the N16 billion so called Digital Economy with no clear cut understanding of what the administration wants to spend N16 billion on. “We want to state clearly here for the knowledge of the people of the state that the so-called Osun Tech Revolution project that Adeleke inaugurated with fanfare three days ago is a scam skillfully orchestrated to swindle the state as it isn’t a new project. It was Oodua Infraco that was given its approval by the President Buhari Muhammed administration which had earlier approached the government of Oyetola for the approval of the government right of way which was joyously granted free of charge as it was found out that it would be beneficial to the people of the state. It was for lack of nothing tangible to showcase that is making Adeleke to fraudulently role out the drums, counting same as part of his achievements under the 100 days of his administration. “The telemedicine that Adeleke was busy talking about is like building something on nothing as majority of the inhabitants of the state are ruralites who cannot afford internet-compliant telephone sets. How will this set of people access telemedicine? The only way of taking care of the health of the rural people is by strengthening primary health care system. “It is on record that the Oyetola administration succeeded in making available functional primary healthcare delivery system adequately equipped with drugs and manpower whom Adeleke sacked. The telemedicine stuff by Adeleke is a mere political jamboree dubiously designed to siphon the state of fund which could be said to be dead on arrival.

Lawal further said over 1,500 teachers and volunteers of the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES) employed by his predecessor were sacked for no just cause. “Adeleke also sacked 500 health workers when there were no enough number of the required health staff in the state. The sacked governor in a similar manner also dissolved the O’Meal operators and forcefully withdrew official cars from the Iyaloja-General of the state and other Iyalojas (market women leaders) across the state. “It is still fresh in the memory of the Ijesa communities how Adeleke acting out of victimisation, oppression and vindictiveness stopped the operation of the Ilesa University (IU) established by the administration of Oyetola despite the fact that the elated Ijesa people had contributed and donated handsomely for the take-off of the university. He killed the dreams of so many decades among the Ijesa people. It is also worth recalling that the $106 million Ilesa Water Project has also been stopped by Adeleke for no reason,” he added.

Also speaking, former Commissioner for Works, Engr. Remi Omowaiye said the incumbent Governor called on the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to come to the State and beam their searchlight into the finances of the state. He warned Adeleke to be circumspect and guarded in the way that he dips his hand into the public kitty ‘as any fund found out to have been spent by him without due process shall attract statutory sanction on the day of the reckoning which is fast approaching.’