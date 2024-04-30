Edo guber: LP vows to resist attempts by state agents to frustrate campaigns

.Humbled by massive support, endorsement for Akpata

The Labour Party has described as unprecedented the massive turnout at the campaign road walk of its governorship candidate in the Edo state governorship election and a clear sign that transfer of power is imminent in the state.

The Party also vowed to resist attempts by anti democratic elements to frustrate its campaigns ahead of the governorship election as witnessed recently at the University of Benin where its candidate was heckled by suspected agents of the state government.

The party said it is humbled by the thousands of youths comprising members of the Obidient movement, party members and supporters who trooped out in their thousands as a mark of solidarity and show of support for Barrister Olumide Osaigbovo Akpata candidacy in the September 21, 2024 governorship election.

National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh in a statement said that a fitness walk through major cities in Benin City in company of our candidate has sent a strong warning to other political parties that Labour Party is fully ready to win the election if the game is played by the rules.

According to him, “The fitness test has just awakened the spirit of the Edolites. It is a march that is suggestive of strength, character, resilience and capability of our candidate being the youngest amongst the top contenders in that election.

“Akpata has elected to change the political trajectory of Edo state by injecting youthfulness and energy in the running of the government business. The state has suffered so much in the hands of the old order, this is time for power to change hand to a mobile generation which the Labour Party and Obidient stand for, to trigger a positive change in the state.”

Labour Party spokesman also hailed Barrister Akpata for impacting the party at the grassroot including the recent presentation of public address systems to the campaign teams in all 192 Wards and 18 LGA of the State. He said that with this gesture, the party’s campaign promises will resonate massively and percolate down to every nooks and cranny of the state.

The party also warned against use of agents of the state and other political detractors to undermine the party’s campaign while also advising other contestants to play by the rules.

“Edo state is the capital of the Obidient Movement in Nigeria. It is our support base and we have the best candidate for the election. It shows clearly during the last general election where Labour Party won over 75 percent of the total votes cast at the presidential election. The support is still there and we gave the people the candidate they demanded. We therefore insist on fair play in the conduct of the election. We are not unmindful of what transpired at the University of Benin a fortnight ago, we will resist any attempt by anti democratic agents to play their dirty games.”