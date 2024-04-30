ESN doesn’t partner with politicians, engage in civil matters in Igbo land – IPOB

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra ,(IPOB), hinted Tuesday, that its security outfit, Easten Security Network, ESN, does not partner with Politicians or engage in civil matters in Igbo land.

It made this known through its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, while reacting to the alleged impersonation of ESN during demolition of properties in Onitsha by the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo through

Hon. Emeka Joseph Orji, chairman of Onitsha South council Area.

The movement reiterated that those engaged to do the demolition claimed to be ESN Operatives and capitalized on that to intimidate innocent Onitsha residents.

“This Emeka Joseph Orji recruited and trained his criminal gangs that impersonate ESN. The criminal gangs operating in Onitsha under the command of Hon. Emeka Joseph Orji are not IPOB/ESN. They are common criminals and must be treated as such. ESN Operatives are in the bushes combating Fulani terrorists and their cows. ESN doesn’t engage in civil matters and doesn’t intimidate or harass innocent people.,” it revealed.

It accused the council boss of

creating artificial insecurity in Anambra State and being among those who the Nigerian Government is using to blackmail IPOB.

” Hon. Emeka Orji was caught on camera boasting that he defeated Nigeria soldiers in a gun battle during the wicked demolition exercise he undertook at NIWA property at Sokoto road near main market Onitsha. He falsely claimed to be working with ESN Operatives,” the movement further hinted

The movement advised that places used by the poor to do their business should not be demolished even as it maintained that ESN and IPOB volunteers are not thugs to be hired by corrupt politicians.

” ESN Operatives protect the citizens not intimidate them. The council boss has no links with ESN Operatives nor IPOB volunteers. We call on Governor Soludo to bring Orji to order by desisting from impersonating ESN as it is a serious offence,” it warned.