NDDC Boss Advocates Effective Stakeholders Collaboration

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has again called for effective collaboration of critical stakeholders in chanting new narratives in the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku, who stated this in his goodwill message at the Eve Afrique Empowerment Initiative’s Charity Red Ball, in Abuja, said he firmly upholds the belief that progress is a joint venture.

He noted that the theme of the event, “Cultivating Progress in the Niger Delta: A Shared Responsibility,” aligned with the core mandate of the NDDC, which reflects it ongoing efforts towards human capital and infrastructural development in the region.

The NDDC boss, represented by the Acting Director, Abuja Liaison Office of the Commission, Mrs. Mary Nwaeke, stressed that progress was not merely a distant concept, but a tangible outcome born from collective endeavours.

He, therefore, called for synergy among development agencies towards implementing President Ahmed Bola Tinubu reforms and ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda in the Niger Delta region.

Ogbuku said: “Whether through policies, fostering community programmes, implementing infrastructural projects, nurturing human capacity development initiatives, or forging international partnerships, we recognise that true transformation arises from collective actions.

The Managing Director, who was presented a Heart of Gold Award for his contributions to the growth of the Niger Delta region, told the audience that NDDC remained steadfast in its commitment to improving and strengthening processes and institutional protocols for a better Niger Delta.

Ogbuku stated: “From the Commission’s projects like the “Light Up the Niger Delta” Solar Lights Initiative to the innovative Holistic Opportunity Project of Engagement (Project HOPE), which focuses on empowering youths in the region; to the establishment of the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce; to the ongoing efforts in infrastructure development and then more recently, the resuscitation of the Free Medical Care Programme across the nine states of the region, are all efforts for a greater region.

“As we enjoy this evening’s festivities, let us also cast our gaze towards the future. Together, we possess the potential to cultivate a reality where progress is not merely a distant aspiration but a shared achievement.

“The Charity Ball serves as poignant reminder of the power of collective contributions. It underscores the fact that our resources, time, expertise, and financial support can yield significant impact when channeled towards the greater good.

The Chairman of the event Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye, commended the Charity Ball initiative and the NDDC for partnering with the organisers to celebrate achievements and promote excellence in the Niger Delta region.

The President of Eve Afrique Empowerment Initiative, Mrs. Ivy Davies-Etokakpan, organizers of the programme also acknowledged the unrelenting efforts of the NDDC to ensuring progress and prosperity in the Niger Delta region.