Glo lauds Nigerian workers on May Day 

Globacom, provider of digital telecommunications services, has congratulated Nigerian workers on this year’s International Workers’ Day, urging them to recommit themselves to excellence in order to advance the growth of Nigeria.

In a statement of solidarity made public on Tuesday, Globacom praised workers’ fortitude in the face of current difficulties, which, it noted, is a global phenomenon. It exhorted them to use the occasion of the observance of the Workers’ Day to reflect on how their contributions could help create a better and livelier society for all.

Globacom saluted Nigerian workers “on this this day and commend them for the hard work, commitment, resourcefulness and industry which are essential for the growth of the economy of any nation”, and urged them not to rest on their oars.

The company stated that without the enormous contributions made by workers in both the public and private sectors, Nigeria’s story would not be complete.

Every year on May 1, workers across the world observe International Labor Day to honour their contributions to the society. It is also a day for supporting workers’ rights, as a sine qua non to advancing a more equitable and sustainable future for everybody.

 

