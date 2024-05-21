N/Delta, Rivers people will suffer from your fight, Jonathan tells Wike, Fubara

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has called for a ceasefire from the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and his predicessor, Nyesom Wike in the political crisis rocking the state occasioned by the feud between them.

Jonathan, who made the call while flagging off the construction of the multi-billion naira Trans-Kalabari Road project, at Rumuolumeni kingdom, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Monday, urged Governor Fubara and Chief Wike to work together for the collective interest of Rivers people.

The former Nigerian President appealed to the two political leaders to sheathe their swords so that the crisis does not escalate into a challenge of the Niger Delta region and the nation by extension.

Noting the problems associated with transition of governments in Nigeria, and crisis that it has come with, Jonathan explained that at the centre, where presidents have taken over from presidents, issues have been better managed, regretting that it is worse at the state level, and warned that it is not the best.

Jonathan emphasised that outgoing governors and incoming ones must know that they have to work together for the collective interest of the citizenry of their states, urging them to address their minds to the need for such mutual acceptance.

He said, “In this case of Rivers, Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara must work together for the development of the land and the people of Rivers State. The tension will not help us.

“Rivers State is very critical in this country. Rivers State is the heart of the Niger Delta. If Rivers State is destabilized, the whole Niger Delta will be destabilized, and it will not end within the Niger Delta alone because I am from this part of the country, and I know how the system works. We don’t want any crisis in Rivers State.”

He added that; “Leaders must know that nobody takes 100 percent. You most learn the principle of give and take. So, our political actors must work together if you love Rivers people.

“And, I join the leaders of Rivers State and well-meaning Nigerians who have been calling for ceasefire, to also re-emphasize that there is the need for a ceasefire. Let us do things that will rather project this State positively.”

Speaking further, Jonathan said; “There is this common saying that when two elephants fight, the grass suffers. Both the Governor and the Minister are young people, very young people but they are powerful, and if you continue to fight, Rivers people will suffer. We don’t want the Rivers people to suffer.

“So, we are calling on them to embrace themselves. One hand does not clap. It takes two hands to clap. So, we want them to work together for the collective interest of Rivers people.

“Whatever has happened, has passed. Let us move to a new phase for the interest of the State, for the interest of the Niger Delta, and indeed, the interest of the country,” he added.

On the 12.5KM Trans-Kalabari Road project, Jonathan, commended Governor Fubara for his vision, commitment and courage to take up the construction of such road which according to him has numerous benefits of making movement easy, enhancing response time to security issues, promoting integration and economic growth.

He said, “When I was asked to come and flag-off this project, I felt that it is only a person who has vision, and the commitment to develop his people that can do this.

“Your Excellency, let me commend you for your vision and the courage to start this project. In fact, it is not going to be a tea party. If you must develop a nation, region or state, there are critical elements that count. These are good road network, airport, rail and water transport systems as well as security,” he said.

According to him, by providing these enablers, development would thrive in the State, and thanked the Governor for daring to dream big, and venture into projects that previous administrations had avoided.

Earlier in his address, Governor Fubara, assured that his administration is determined to deliver the Trans-Kalabari Road project to stimulate socio-economic activities in benefiting rural communities for overall development of the State.

He advised the people to buy-in into the project and ensure that they ward-off any form of sabotage that may delay or frustrate timely completion of the project.

The Governor said he understands the difficult swampy terrain that the road will traverse, and the associated cost but decided to embark on it, which signals the driving principle of his administration to put the wellbeing and advancement of the people first.

Fubara maintained that there is fund saved from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and federal allocations to fund the project to completion without borrowing, which is why 30 percent of the contract sum has already been paid to mobilise the contract to site in order to deliver on schedule.

He said, “When we went for campaign in the three local government areas of Kalabari Kingdom, we promised you that if you give us your votes and we succeed, we will embark on the Trans-Kalabari Road.

“And that is what we have come to do today. We are a government, when we make promise, we keep our promises.

“I don’t want to talk about politics on this project. I want us to look at the facts. It is a difficult terrain, it is going to be expensive, but we are equal to the task”, he said.

He appealed to the people of Rumuolumeni and the Kalabari Kingdoms where the project transverses to give the contractor all necessary support to enable them take off and ensure the project will be delivered without any sabotage.

He noted that the Trans-Kalabari Road project will boost rapid development in the Kalabari kingdom and Rivers State in general.

He said, “For us as a government, our duty remains, people first. Those things that we know will make life easy for you, are the areas that we will pay attention to.

“This road will bring development to our people. This road will bring economic advancement to our people. So, we need your buy-in. You need to also cooperate with the contractor, your leaders and Chiefs, so that there will be no sabotage.

“So, please give us the necessary support so that this project will be achieved at a record time. This way, we can also look at other aspects of the state economy.”

The governor further said, “We are not going to focus only on roads. But this particular road is important to the development of our State. That is why we are starting it now because of the time that is required to deliver it.”

He said the Trans-Kalabari Road project will have a lot of bridges, and will have deck-on-pile, being built on the swamp, adding that having started it early, it should be ready within the lifespan of his tenure for formal inauguration.

In his description of the project, Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Works, Engr Atemea Briggs, said Governor Fubara was making true his commitment of providing infrastructure that promote socio-economic growth and urban expansion.

He explained that the project that will link Kalabari land by road to the metropolis is 12.5Km long, has four concrete bridges measuring 576meters, 288meters, 360meters and 108meters, separately.

He said the project will begin from the Port Harcourt Ring Road section of Aker-Nkpor junction through the swampy area by the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE) fence for a river crossing bridge unto Oguru-Ama, Bakana, Bukuma and Tombia communities.

He said the first phase of the project is 12.5kilometer long, and it is expected to be completed within 32 months.

“The road features are 7.3meter carriage way, 2.5meter surface concrete shoulders and solar street lighting. It also consist 100 millimeter asphaltic to concrete surface scene, 150 millimeter crush granite base course and a 200 millimeter cement stabilizer sub-base.

“Additionally, the road includes 4 pre criss-crossed concrete bridges measuring 576 meters, 288 meters, 360 meters and 108 meters as well as 3 pre-stress deck-on-piles measuring 700 meters, 520 meters and 450 meters, respectively.”

In his remarks, Managing Director of Lubrik Construction Company Limited, Engr Hadi Shihadi, said they have already mobilized to site, and are confident to deliver the project on schedule with the cooperation of host communities.