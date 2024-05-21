Wike meets Tinubu’s mandate, as Abuja Light Rail commences operations on Monday

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike

has declared the Abuja Light Rail ready for commercial operations on Monday after carrying out a final inspection of the project. He expressed satisfaction with the facilities on ground.

Wike also expressed delight for meeting up with the mandate given to him by President Bola Tinubu upon resumption of office, to ensure that the Abuja Light Rail is ready before his one year in office.

He noted that the rail line will be fully open to meet commuters’ yearning for alternative means of transportation from the Central Business District, CBD through communities along the airport road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

He said :”Thank God Almighty that we are good to go. We are ready and you can see the facilities. Just that we identified one or two things that were omitted during the design but we believe that during the full operations, some of these things will be taken into consideration.

“Particularly I believe that as a standard metro line where the passengers will be waiting before they board the trains, there should be air conditioners and then I also thought that some of the stations should have had an elevator for those who are very old and those who may not have the strength to walk or to clime the staircases” the minister said .

“Apart from that, I think we are happy with work that have been done and we believe Nigerians will be happy particularly the residents of FCT. The lack of the facilities will not inhibit the operation, they are just what will make the passengers more comfortable.

“When operations start, these are things they could take care of. It will not stop the operations.

“Without the access roads to the train station there would be no need for the metro line, how will the people from the various communities access the stations?”

Regarding the cost, Wike revealed that the rehabilitation of the metro line had cost around $15 million (approximately N10 billion), which had been fully paid. Any additional works being done were extra costs.

Overall, the minister was thrilled with the outcome and believed that Nigerians, particularly residents of the FCT, would be delighted with the new metro line.

He praised the efforts of all involved and looked forward to seeing the impact it would have on the community