Over 6 million Lagos residents registered by LASRRA

News
Ibrahim Quadri
Lagos State Government on Monday said the Lagos State  Residents Registration Agency, LASRRA has registered over six million residents in the state.
The State Commissioner for Science and Technology Tubosun Alake, stated  this at the Ministerial  briefing at Alausa, while presenting the scorecard of the first year of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.
He added d the agency has also registered over two million children.
According to him “The LASRRA identity card is a multi model card that links bank account, you can also use it on transportation services, when you go on BRT buses or train, you can use the card, that is why i said it is most advanced card in innovation. The card can assist citizens into a formal economy and assist in all economic  activities.”
Alake also noted that the Lagos State Government has completed the first phase of the Metro Fibre  Project which is 2,700km and the second phase of 3,300km would soon be completed
He said, “Building a digitized city will require physical infrastructure connections to improve the digital connectivity of the state. The MetroFibre project seeks to deliver 3,000km of optic fibre ducts for increase in digital penetration.“
The commissioner also noted 450 cameras have been deployed across the State, noting that this will secure a safe environment.
“Building a digitized 24 hour city which would allow companies operate in a safe and secure environment thereby creating a safer and more conducive environment for businesses, more jobs and increase IGR, internal generated revenue of the state.”
Alake further said the project involves the deployment of intelligent video cameras in strategic locations in the state with the execution and completion spread over points in time, in phases one, two and three respectively
Alake further disclosed the State government had provided 800 million naira in grants for over 60 startups and more than 50 research projects. He noted that this was done through the Lagos State Science Research and innovation Council.
“The council manages the science research and innovation fund and promote scientific research and innovation activities in public and private institutions,” he stated.
