Reps Urge Security Agencies Collaborate in the Fight Against Insecurity.

**As Speaker Abbas urges effective oversight of the security sector

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence has urged the nation’s security agencies to work closely with the parliament in order to ensure that the primary purpose of governance which is to enhance the security and welfare of the citizenry is achieved

This is as the Speaker of the House Hon.Tajudeen Abbas has harped on on the need for the legislature to ensure effective oversight of the security sector saying that it is the cornerstone of the democratic process.

Abbas spoke at a workshop with the theme: ‘Enhancing Effective Legislative Oversight of the National Security and Intelligence Sector in Nigeria’ organized by the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence on Tuesday in Abuja.

Represented by the Deputy Majority Leader Hon. Abdullahi Halims, he said that the security agencies should collaborate with the legislature in terms of lawmaking and oversight in tackling the various security challenges facing the nation.

According to the speaker, there are numerous security challenges facing the Nigerian state presently including banditary, kidnappings, terrorism and cyber security among others adding that these challenges are surmountable with effective oversight of the security sector.

He said: “these security challenges are not insurmountable. We ‘ve already began interaction with the security agencies to find solution to these challenges.

“Through legislation and oversight, this workshop will enhance the lawmakers capability to engage in effective oversight of the security sector”.

Earlier in an opening remarks, Chairman of the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence Hon.Satomi Ahmed said that the workshop aims at enhancing the competence and capacity of the Committee members.

He said that members of the committee were chosen from all the 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory FCT to ensure that the oversight of the nation’s security sector is enhanced.

At the event the Directors-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Department of State Service DSS, National Information Technology Development Agency NITDA and the Office of the National Security Adviser sent in goodwill messeges to the committee.

The organizers thanked these heads of security agencies for helping to sponsor and organize the workshop for the training of the committee members.