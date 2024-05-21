Obi’s Support to Society Remains Unparalleled – Bishop Ezeokafor

Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese and Proprietor of the College of Nursing Sciences, Adazi-Nnukwu, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, has praised the firm commitment to societal development shown by the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, who, he said, has continued to advance the cause of humanity both in and outside public office.

Bishop Ezeokafor made these remarks at the College of Nursing Sciences, Adazi-Nnukwu, when Mr. Peter Obi visited the College and supported them in the training of more nurses and upgrade of their infrastructure with a donation of N10 million.

Ezeokafor revealed that Obi has remained consistent in his support for societal growth. He stated that Obi’s record of investment in societal development remains unbroken. He appreciated Obi for always going out of his way to ensure the development of the nation.

In her address, the Head of the Department at the College of Nursing, Mrs Mary-Michael Ezenwuba recounted past contributions from Mr. Peter Obi, including the donation of two coaster buses, an 18-seater bus, the construction of a two-story administrative building, a two-story hostel, and numerous cheques for ongoing improvements. She emphasized that Obi’s support has been unwavering from before his tenure as governor to the present. She also highlighted additional areas where they would, like Oliver Twist, gratefully seek further assistance from Mr. Obi.

In his response, Obi reiterated his firm commitment to building a better society through investment in critical areas of human development, namely education, health, and poverty alleviation.

“I have remained consistent in my advocacy for more aggressive investments in the critical areas of education and health, especially for the training of nurses, who are at the heart of our health sector. Different health organizations have continued to warn about the impending shortage of nurses on the global level. By investing in the training of nurses, we will be able to produce enough qualified nurses to fill the gaps created by the shortage,” Obi said.

Addressing the nursing students, Obi encouraged them to remain committed to their nursing education. He described nursing as a noble profession that cares for the well-being of people, nurtures the health of all, and heals the wounds, pains, and infirmities of the sick and weak in society.

In his words, “I remind you, my dear nursing students, that nursing is a noble profession in which you will find fulfillment by serving society. I wish you well and urge you to continue to work hard as nurses as we unite our efforts in building a New Nigeria.”

Obi lauded the proprietor of the College, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, and the management and staff of the College for their dedication and hard work in investing in the future of nurses and, by extension, contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s health sector.

“Through many decades of producing qualified nurses and midwives, the College of Nursing Sciences, Adazi-Nnukwu, has contributed immeasurably to the growth of our health sector and the development of our human infrastructure.

“By your labors and sacrifices, you have continued to produce well-trained nurses who make positive impacts both within the nation and in the international health sector,” Obi enthused.

Mr. Peter Obi (in black), handing over the sun of 10 Million Naira to Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor(in soutane) for the continued infrastructural upgrade of College of Nursing Sciences at St. Joseph Hospital, Adazi-Nnukwu.

However,The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 General Election, Mr. Peter Obi, on Tuesday joined crowd of Party Faithful in the Federal Capital Territory to pay solidarity visit to the party leadership at the National Headquarters today.

The party’s National Leader who also endorsed the newly elected National Working Committee of Labour Party led by Barrister Julius Abure urged aggrieved party members to put the survival of Nigerians and Nigeria first above all other interests.

Obi said he was at the national secretariat for a visit to the chairman and would continue to strive to bring all warring parties over the crisis in the party to become united.

He stated that the challenges facing Nigeria are on human capital development bordering on Food, security, education, health and water.

“For now let us talk about how we are going to survive till then because we politician always focus on the next election and not about human beings. That for me when they survive, to the next election, we can talk about the election.

Let us focus on Nigeria, and see that Nigeria works, if Nigeria is working Labour party will work. If Nigeria fails, Labour party.

In his address to members of the party who thronged the party secretariat I solidarity visit, the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure said the national working committee was appreciative of the visit of the party members and the presidential candidate.

He said it was high time the varying groups of dissent voices over the Nnewi convention to come together and set all their personal interest aside that work for a party that would make a good show in the next election season.

“I want to say this very clear, the convention has come and gone, all those who are still angry with us over the Nnewi convention, we want to appeal to them and that they should all come together to work with us too build the party for a new Nigeria that has a vision.

“I believe very strongly that personal interest should be put aside and pursue a new Nigeria that will work for all,”Abure stated.

The Chairman of the Labour Party, Federal Capital Territory chapter, Peter Dugwu, who organized the visit said that the chapter had come in solidarity with the national working committee of the party and promised to make a good show at the area councils elections.