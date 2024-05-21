CIG Motors wins double @ Champion award; emerges Auto Company of the Year

.As Jubril Arogundade grabs Marketing Icon of the Year

It is a sign of wisdom to be able to set goals and then, when necessary, to let them go. But for CIG Motors Limited, it is all about setting goals and working assiduously hard at realizing those goals more especially when such set targets are structured to benefit the larger society. CIG Motors have made sure that it’s thoughts, words and actions are beneficial to the scene in which it finds itself hence the bountiful rewards which have continued to trail the company.

It was a big celebration at the Ikeja work station of CIG Motors Limited when it was announced that the company has won the 2023 Champion Newspapers’ Auto Company of the Year award just as the company’s Executive Director Marketing Mr Jubril Arogundade was confirmed winner of the prestigious Marketing Icon of the year award thus setting CIG Motors Limited miles apart from its peers in the competitive but technical automotive industry where precision is the watch word.

The awards will be conferred on CIG Motors and Jubril Arogundade at the 2023 Champion Newspapers’ annual award ceremony scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at Eko Hotels and Suits Victoria Island, Lagos starting from 5pm in the evening. No fewer than four governors of states, top leaders of industries, financial institutions and corporate entities numbering over 40 will be climbing to the podium for the awards. The event will be chaired by Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa who is the chairman of NDLEA while Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu will be the chief host. Ooni of Ife will be the royal father of the day

CIG Motors is the official representative of GAC Motors in Nigeria which has become a household name with models like GAC3, GAC4, GAC5, GAC8 which are available in Saloons and Sport Utility Vehicles. The company recently up its game when it became the first auto company to drive the Nigerian market into the evolving electric motor segment as CIG stirred the Electric motor market with the Wuling Brands with models like Macaron, Bingo and Yep. It is on record that about 330 units of this vehicles has already been delivered in Lagos and Abuja thus making CIG Motors a true pathfinder thus justifying the company’s qualification as the 2023 Champion Newspapers’ Auto Company of the Year award winner.

The landmark agreement signed by Guangzhou Group Automobile Group Company (GAC Motor) in 2013 to establish and manage distribution networks in Nigeria and subsequently Africa stands as a refreshing tonic in the emergence of Nigeria as the hub of auto industry in Africa.

“We note with delight your uncommon zeal, commitment and unparalleled support to the auto industry in Nigeria leading to major revolution in transportation. Your company which started with the introduction of two major models with a subsequent introduction of three more models in 2016 and 2017 has as today introduced six GAC Motor models into Nigeria’s market. Your recent introduction of mini space bus GN8 which now covers the Nigerian market with the world’s best in terms of automobiles is a testament of your dedication to quality service. The company has been associated with so many charismatic adventures worthy of emulation in advancing the Nigerian project.

It’s also a truism that you recently signed another landmark technical assembly agreement with a new partner; Jiangling Motors Import and Export Co Ltd thereby extending its vehicle models to include all commercial vehicles and cars of GAC, ZNA, Dongfeng and JMC. These can only come from a forward looking auto company like yours whose intentions include growing wealth and controlling unemployment, twin objectives which Nigeria cherishes”, the Group Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Champion Newspapers Limited Dr Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa had observed in her leter conveying the awards to CIG Motors Limited.

The GMD of Champion Newspapers had while congratulating Mr Jubril on his award as Marketing Icon said that it can be “confirm that in line with the vision and objectives of core and professional Marketing Executives, you have successfully helped in navigating CIG MOTORS GROUP into becoming a prime brand in Nigeria’s auto industry. You have contributed in ensuring that CIG becomes auto firm of first choice among teeming customers given its array of cutting edge brands which had earned the company plaudits from informed economic experts and global rating agencies.

“We note with delight your uncommon zeal and commitment as Marketing Executive of repute to growing Nigeria’s economy by supporting down line businesses that constitute the engine of real development considering that your passion is not only driven by profit but the desire to impact on the nation’s auto industry in particular and the transportation sector in general”.

Mr Arogundade is instrumental to the many successes of CIG Motors considering that he has contributed immensely to the company growing its revenue from N10 billion to over N100 billion within five years.