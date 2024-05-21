Group scores Asiwaju’s govt. high despite daunting challenges.

From Cyril Mbah, Àbujà.

A politically oriented support group made up of scholars, intellectuals and technocrats championing the growth of democracy and good governance in the country known as the APC Professionals Forum has rated the current administration high stating that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu performed creditably well in the past twelve months despite daunting challenges inherited by the government.

At the first public roundtable discussion series organized by the group in Abuja on Tuesday, with the title: “The Asiwaju scorecard series,” the association commended the ongoing reforms initiated by the president saying it will ultimately improve the economy of the nation and raise the international profile of the country.

Vice President Kashím Shettima, who was represented by a former FCT Minister, Alhaji Aliyu Modibo said Asiwaju’s eight-point agenda will transform the nation’s economy on all sectors pointing out that the implementation of the policy has been done with every seriousness.

In his welcome address, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Forum, Dr. Isa Yuguda, who was a former governor of Bauchi State went into memory lane and recalled that sometime in January 2023 as part of the group’s contributions to the Presidential campaign of the party, the APC Professionals Forum put together a symposium with the theme “Dissecting the Asiwaju Manifesto, Renewed Hope 2023: Action Plan for a better Nigeria to know whether the programme will serve the nation well.

He said: “We did that with a clear vision of what to expect when, not if, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu emerges as Nigeria’s 16th President because we had no doubt that our party and its Presidential candidate will win the February 25th 2023 election.

“Anyone who was at that event in this same hall must have heard Vice President Kashim Shettima and Senator Remi Tinubu amongst others providing some insight into what to expect in a Tinubu Presidency. We also had quite a number of senior party members in attendance who are now either cabinet members or members of the National Assembly.

“Today, 16 months later, we have once again converged here for a policy round table to take stock of the first year of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda under the banner of the Asiwaju scorecard series. We shall be looking at two key issues which are quite germane to the nation’s development: The state of the Nigerian economy and the Power sector.”

Yuguda stated that the President did not create any of the problems people are talking about whether in the economy or in the other sectors adding that “what the president met on ground would have created a worse situation if not properly handled but he is championing reforms that are required to pave way for a better society.

“We all recall how on assuming office, President Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy but again for the avoidance of doubt he did not remove subsidy on PMS. It was not in the later part of the 2023 budget but surprisingly the Tinubu administration has had to bear the brunt for subsidy removal.

“Let me quickly add that my opposition to fuel subsidy has been well documented since former President Goodluck Jonathan years when as Chairman of a subcommittee on the economic meltdown, we recommended its removal after a discovery of the scam being perpetrated in the name of fuel subsidy.

“A recent study also showed that inspite of the COVID-19 lockdown of 2020, Nigeria still paid billions of naira for fuel subsidy even though in reality, domestic fuel consumption was very low.

”Indeed, the President has today been proved right with the manner petrol importation has gone down by 50% since June 2023 and it is almost certain to go down more in a few months when the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Refinery begin to produce PMS locally as well as the impending resumption of production at the Port Harcourt and Warri Refineries.”

Yúguda recalled that payment of subsidy has over the years strained the country’s resources because sub-nationals now receive more than double what they used to get from Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

For example, he said, at the last FAAC meeting, the total distributable revenue for April 2024 was N1.2trilllon, the highest ever disbursement in history. This time last year in the subsidy era, what was shared was N655.8bn. So, the sub-nationals especially are receiving double their previous allocations and therefore have more funds for critical infrastructure and should be doing more to provide succour to the people.”

The former governor commended the reform-minded Tinubu administration for also unifing the exchange rates which inevitably sent those benefiting from arbitrage out of business.

“It did not take long before Nigeria began to reap the benefits as the economy grew by 3.46% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with 2.54% in the preceding quarter. Also Capital importation was up by 66% in Q4 of 2023 compared to a 33% decline in the previous quarter.

“Let us not forget how oil production has grown steadily since the second quarter of 2023 from 1.22m barrels per day to 1.55m barrels per day which means additional resources even as non-oil revenue continue to rise as a result of financial re-engineering of the Tinubu administration.

“There was a time, specifically in the first quarter of 2023, when debt service went from about 95% of the nation’s revenue to 183%, according to data from the Budget office, even though our debt-to-GDP ratio looked good. Today, Nigeria’s debt service-to-revenue ratio has dropped to about 66.9% which is the lowest in four years. This is largely due to fuel subsidy removal and the unification of the foreign exchange market, which have not only increased revenue inflows but also ensured the allocation of more funds for capital projects,” Yuguda concluded