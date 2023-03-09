Champion Newspapers Limited
International Women’s Day – Bauchi NGO  calls on Men to support Women to participate in digital technology. 

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

A Non Governmental Organization in Bauchi,Fahimta Women and Youth Development Initiative  has called on men  to  support  the participation of  women in digital  technology  in the country.

 

The Executive Director of Fahimta Women and Youth Development Initiative, Hajiya Maryam Garba  made the call during an interactive forum for women as part of activities to commemorate the 2023 International Women’s Day with the theme ” DigitalAll: Innovation and Technology for gender Equality” organized by the organisation in collaboration with Action Aid Nigeria with support from Global Affairs Canada, held at the Destination Hotel in Bauchi.

 

According to her, her organisation every year on 8th of March commemorates the International Women’s Day by bringing all stakeholders to brainstorm on issues that affect women.

 

Represented by the Deputy Executive Director of the organisation, Mrs Diana Daniel said that there is a big connection between digital and technology, inclusion and gender equality, stressing that technology will be more sustainable when more women and men participate equally without discrimination with digital innovation.

 

According  to her, “let us support the participation of women in digital technology, this the objective of this meeting is to create awareness and encourage women and girls to participate in online marketing which new order of technology advancement which has made it possible for women to sell their items to the world audience easily”.

 

In  a paper presentation at the occasion , Architect Sadiya Mohammed, the Executive Director of Syndicate in supporting women and children initiative (SISWACHI)

also  advised Women to use the internet for business, and skill development and educate themselves in order to add sources of livelihood and profession.

 

According to her,  the world is evolving with the economy now moving towards a digital era in a very fast lane, pointing out that women must brace up with technological trends by ensuring that they are I.C.T Compliant in order to succeed in their business life and career.

 

Participants that graced the interactive forum include women peer groups in the state, CBOs and Media organisations.

