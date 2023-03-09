Champion Newspapers Limited
IWD: Lagos Commissioner reiterates call for gender equality

IBRAHIM QUADRI
Lagos Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, WAPA, Cecilia Bolaji Dada has called for gender equality and empowerment of more  women in the society to bridge the poverty gap.
She spoke at the celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day themed ‘ Embrace Equality’ organised by the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Poverty Alleviation held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena , Onikan , Lagos.
The Commissioner said the Sanwo-Olu’s administration has made progress in achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment, adding the administration has been working tirelessly to actualise it’s electoral promises of giving women prominent role in the society.
.”Embracing equity means ensuring that all women, regardless of their background or circumstances, have access to the same opportunities and resources. It means promoting policies and programmes that address the specific needs and concerns of marginalized women as well as create a level playing field for all,” the commissioner said.
She enjoined the society and political leaders to ‘ work towards creating a world where all women can thrive and fulfill their potential.’
“Let us continue to advocate for gender – equality even as we  work towards a future where women are valued and respected as equal members of the society,” she admonished.
She mentioned some of the achievements of Sanwo-Olu’s administration to include
establishment of  20 skills acquisition centres across the state, with 16,900 students having graduated from year 2019 till date.
Others include 13, 500 women trained for four weeks in short -term skills, 500 women trained  in digital marketing, training of 8,000 widows, as well as  300 women  trained on cat- fish breeding.
