Obtain your voter’s card ahead 2023 elections, Lagelu LCDA Administrator urges electorate

The Administrator, Lagelu West Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Oyo State, has urged the electorate to obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) in readiness for 2023 general elections.

Latinwo made the plea on Thursday in Ibadan, at the inauguration of a borehole project donated by Mr. Benedict Akika, a community leader, to serve the people of Idi-Ape Community.

The administrator said PVC remains the voting power of an electorate to vote bad leader out of any public office.

‘’If any administrator fails to fulfil his election promises, the best option is to vote either the representative or his party out in 2023,’’ he said.

Latinwo recalled that the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, had charged political parties to enlighten and encourage their members to obtain their voters’ cards.

According to him, Yakubu had said that this would enable them to exercise their civic responsibility during the forthcoming elections.

Latinwo, commending donor of the project, which included renovation of a Mosque located in the area, said it was incumbent on people of voting age to reciprocate the gesture.

He urged them to register and vote for the state’s ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), massively in 2023.

The administrator said that the Seyi Makinde-led administration had performed excellently well to deserve a second term in office.

Latinwo said that the contributions of the present administration in the state had been wonderful, especially in the area of infrastructure development.

He said that with the excellent improvement of the amenities inherited by Makinde on assumption of office in 2019, the governor needs no further introduction for victory in 2023.

Latinwo said that with delight, the dual carriageway with modern street lighting executed in the LCDA, the project had completely warded off the night marauders and bandits.

Inaugurating the project, a staunch member of the PDP, Chief Seye Famojuro, commended the donor for the provision of the projects.

Famojuro urged the people in the LCDA to reciprocate the gesture as the general election draws near.

He appealed to the people of the area to make the best use of the facilities.

