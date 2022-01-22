2023 Presidency: Wining, the best man for the job – Youth Coalition of Nigeria

Youths in the country have pronounced Dr Solomon Uchenna Wining as ‘’ The right man for the presidential job cum 2023’’.

Speaking at the launching of a grassroots movement aimed at making Dr Solomon wining the country’s next president, the youths under the aegis of Youth Coalition of Nigeria commended Dr Wining for making himself available to redeem Nigeria from Poor leadership.

The youths spoke with deep sincerity at the colourful ceremony held in Owerri over the weekend, however described Dr Solomon Wining as a man of Courage and faith.

Hon. Usman Katsina from Kano State who is the spokesman and National Co ordinator of group, praised Dr Solomon Wining for his promise of positive contribution to Nigeria’s recovery, restoration of the country’s pride, repairing of Nigeria’s reputation on the world stage, adding that his vision and appetite for a better Nigeria remain the propelling force behind their support for his Presidential aspiration .

According to Katsina,” Gentlemen of the press, on day of 20th January 2022, We the Youth Coalition of Nigeria are in Owerri primarily to appeal to Dr Solomon Uchenna Wining to come forward, recover and rebuild Nigeria. We are very impressed with his political profile and believed strongly that Nigeria will be functional and better under as President come 2023.”

” We are also happy that Dr Solomon Wining placed more emphasis on Peace, unity, security, economic refertilization , youths and Women empowerment which is lacking in the present administration of President Muhammed Buhari. We sincerely appeal to Dr Solomon Wining not to disappoint the youths of this Country, he should make himself available and we will partner and support him to achieve victory come 2023.”

