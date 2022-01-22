Lagos N800 monthly levy for drivers and the unresolved injustice

The proposed N800 monthly levy imposed by the Lagos State government on each commercial bus driver operating within the state is ill-timed, insensitive, and will bring additional excruciating burden on both the drivers and the commuters who are expected to bear the brunt of the fee from February 1 its enforcement date.

It’s, therefore, not surprising that the compulsory charge to be implemented under the ‘Consolidated Informal Transport Sector Levy’ designed to harmonize all dues collected by Lagos State, 20 local governments and the 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) from drivers at parks and garages across the state has not only drawn the ire of the operators but outrage from the commuting public already overwhelmed by hardship in the land.

Considering the prevailing economic predicament confronting most Lagosians particularly the low-income earners who can’t even afford three square meals daily, we demand that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration suspends the proposed levy forthwith in the interest of the masses, and given its avowed commitment to the ‘greatest good for the greatest number’.

It is disheartening and an act of grave injustice that based on the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, reached between the government and union officials that no serious thought seems to have been given to the levy’s immediate, medium and long-term consequences for the citizenry and the fact that the targetted drivers are coerced to pay between N3,000 and N4,000 dues and sundry levies to the ubiquitous touts and ‘agberos’ who are members of either the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, or the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria, RTEAN.

We discovered that sometimes for whatever pecuniary reasons, these extortions had taken place and still being perpetrated in the full glare of security agents.

Unveiling the levy recently, Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, while justifying it, explained that each commercial bus driver would pay a flat rate of N800, adding that it ‘covers money for not just the local government levy alone, but also that of clearing waste from motor parks paid to the Ministry of Transportation, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA)’.

Among the benefits of the levy, he maintained, included harmonizing the ‘collection process by putting a structure in place, reducing multiple taxes, dues and levies to all agents of state and local governments, providing reliable data, eradicating harassment of bus drivers and bringing collaborative engagements within the stakeholders.

The Consolidated Informal Transport Sector Levy approach was further described as an ‘alignment with stakeholders and total restructuring of the transport system that will further boost monies coming into government coffers, and driven by Governor Sanwo-Olu’s ‘interest of citizens as a priority.

Besides, personal income taxes of the drivers will also be deducted from the N800 levy, which takes effect on February 1, 2022, and moderates the fees that motorists in the sector pay daily, while tax cards would also be issued to them.

Sadly, however, we note with concern that the much-trumpeted harmony in the proposed levy was unwittingly and promptly punctured by the influential Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as ‘MC Oluomo’, who publicly declared that “the harmonized levy will not affect the national union ticket. What it is aimed at is consolidating all the levies collected by the government and it was the unions that approached the government to help us harmonize the payment of all the levies it has been collecting to prevent duplication of levies”.

In our view and in very lucid terms, the union boss gave an unsolicited commitment that the union (NURTW multiple) dues will now be collected at only one point in a structured manner going forward without giving any details about its enforcement.

We recall very vividly that Lagos commercial bus drivers, tricyclists, and motorcyclists prior to the unveiling of the latest levy, have repeatedly cried out over the serious financial burden the multiple levies and dues forced on them by both NURTW and RTEAN across the state with the government apparently turning deaf ears and not offering any noticeable succour.

It is also on record that the oppressed transporters have gone ahead to itemize the extortions as morning, afternoon, evening levy, loading fee, security fee, LASTMA fee, FRSC fee, Task Force fee in addition to union dues and fee to local governments all without appropriate decisive response from the relevant government agencies.

This reluctance, we believe, gives every credence to the alleged web of conspiracy between the government officials, security agencies, and union officials for the coercion. Indeed, it is evident and verifiable that the drivers are currently weighed down by the maintenance, fuelling, and renewal of particulars of their buses, cater for the home front through payment of house rents, school and medical fees, and feeding.

Regrettably also and to the best of our knowledge, the Lagos State government has not responded to an investigative report in July last year that a hefty sum of over N123.078 billion is what the transport union touts popularly called `agberos` and their officials make from commercial drivers, motorcyclists, and tricyclists every year across the state, which amounts to 29.4 per cent of Lagos Internally-Generated Revenue (IGR) of N418.99 billion in 2020.

For the sake of emphasis, the detailed empirical report which is yet to be faulted in the public space described the ‘agberos’ as official workers of the NURTW and the RTEAN, who are usually seen in white and green uniform but may appear sometimes in mufti who collect rates, tolls, levies, fees and other forms of tax at motor parks, bus stops and markets for the unions and sometimes local councils.

According to the report titled: ‘Transport Statistics and Annual Revenue Paid to Agebros In Lagos’, the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), the money is made from rates, fees, tolls and other forms of tax collected around motor parks, and bus stops while the whopping estimated amount is allegedly pocketed by NURTW and RTEAN officials, their foot soldiers and public officials imposed on commercial bus operators, tricyclists and motorcyclists annually.

In other words, our least expectation is for the All Progressives Congress, APC, administration of Sanwo-Olu that prides itself as people-oriented to have first lightened the yoke of the oppressed drivers and correct the injustice meted to them by addressing their grievances before introducing the proposed driver’s levy, which clearly is not in the interest of the commercial bus operators and passengers who will soon be confronted with a hike in transport fares should the new policy takes off.

It is our strong view, therefore, that harmonizing fees and rates hitherto collected by State and council agencies under a single N800 levy to be paid by commercial bus drivers without a solution to the multiple dues and levies imposed by officials of the two unions is not only unjust, insensitive, condemnable but totally unacceptable and should, therefore, be put on hold to avert a major crisis.

We challenge the State House of Assembly to, as a matter of urgency and in the public interest, rise up to its responsibility as true representatives of the electorate to stop the anti-people and draconian proposal even as no effort should similarly be spared to lessen the current heavy burden of commercial drivers, tricyclists and motorcyclists.

It is worrisome that the ‘agberos’ have become lords unto themselves, very vicious and ever prepared to damage commercial vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles should the operators refuse to pay the multiple levies, most of which are illegal even in the full glare of security personnel who usually turn the other way in the nation’s Centre of Excellence with no one coming to their rescue.

We believe the extortion must stop forthwith, the bus stops cleared of touts and demand that both unions should device new and transparent means of collecting their dues even as the relevant public agencies are further challenged to fulfill their constitutional mandate of protecting lives and property including the drivers since that is the primary purpose of government.

Furthermore, we wish to remind Governor Sanwo-Olu to the potent admonition of the 36th President of the United States, Lyndon B. Johnson (1963-1969) that “the vote is the most powerful instrument ever devised by man for breaking down injustice and destroying the terrible walls which imprison men because they are different from other men”. Lagos State cannot be an exemption.

