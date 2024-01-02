New Year Service at Methodist Church of the Trinity, Tinubu Lagos

From left… Priest, Methodist Church of Trinity Tinubu, Lagos, the Rev. Enoch Oyeleke; Proto-Presbyter, Methodist Church of Trinity … Very Revd Jonathan Bamidele Osin; Trinity Church Council, Tinubu Lagos, Rt. Revd. Dr. Omotayo Oladipo Babalola; Prelate Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Aba Ali; Secretary of Conference, Rev. Babatunde Taiwo; Very Rev. Samuel Ojeyemi and others during the new year Service held at Methodist Church of the Trinity, Tinubu Lagos on 1/1/2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng