Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

New Year Service at Methodist Church of the Trinity, Tinubu Lagos

Photo Gallery
 L-r ...Proto-Presbyter, Methodist Church of Trinity ... Very Revd Jonathan Bamidele Osin; Trinity Church Council, Tinubu Lagos, Rt. Revd. Dr. Omotayo Oladipo Babalola;   Prelate Methodist  Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Aba Ali; Secretary of Conference,  Rev. Babatunde Taiwo;  during the new year Service held at  Methodist Church, of the Trinity, Tinubu Lagos 1/1/2024 ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
64
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

From left… Priest, Methodist Church of Trinity Tinubu,  Lagos, the Rev. Enoch Oyeleke; Proto-Presbyter, Methodist Church of Trinity … Very Revd Jonathan Bamidele Osin; Trinity Church Council, Tinubu Lagos, Rt. Revd. Dr. Omotayo Oladipo Babalola;  Prelate Methodist  Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Aba Ali; Secretary of Conference,  Rev. Babatunde Taiwo; Very Rev. Samuel Ojeyemi and others during the new year Service held at  Methodist Church of the  Trinity, Tinubu Lagos on  1/1/2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 10580 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Trinity House Church, Cross Over Night service held in…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 2, 2024

Cathedral Church of Christ, 2024 New Year Service held in…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 1, 2024

1 of 405