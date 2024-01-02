Tinubu signs 2024 Budget, directs MDAs to provide monthly performance reports

. President’s lofty vision will end sufferings of Nigerians- SSA Chioma Nweze

President Bola Tinubu has signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill into law in keeping with his avowed commitment to maintaining a timeous, predictable, and efficient budget cycle.

President Tinubu assented to the bill at the State House, on Monday, shortly after returning to Abuja from Lagos.

Speaking at the signing of the bill, the President assured Nigerians that the implementation of the budget would be efficiently pursued and vigorously monitored, adding: “All the institutional mechanisms shall be held to account in ensuring diligent implementation”.

“All MDA’s have been directed to take responsibility and provide monthly Budget Performance Reports to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, which in turn shall ensure the veracity of such. The Minister of Finance and Co-ordinating Minister of the Economy shall hold regular reviews with the Economic Management Team and, in addition, I shall Chair periodic Economic Coordination Council meetings,” he said.

The top priorities of the 2024 budget of N28.7 trillion are defence and internal security, job creation, macro-economic stability, improved investment environment, human capital development, poverty reduction, and social security.

The President emphasized that his commitment to enhance investment promotion while creating a rules-based society that favours no individual over the law begins with important reforms in the Nigerian judiciary, the funding for which is captured in the 2024 Appropriation Act.

“Funding the judiciary is a major element in our effort to support a just, rules-based society. Statutory transfer to the Judiciary has been increased from 165 billion naira to 342 billion naira,” the President said.

Some of the key estimates are capital expenditure, N10 trillion; recurrent expenditure, N8.8 trillion; debt service, N8.2 trillion, and statutory transfers, N1.7 trillion.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, were present at the signing.

Other senior government officials present at the brief ceremony include: Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, and National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

Meanwhile, The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South East) region Barrister (Mrs) Chioma Nweze, has reiterated that the vision of President Bola Tinubu will end all challenges facing Nigerians.

Barrister Nweze made the assertion in a New Year Message she issued in Abakaliki the Ebonyi State capital on Monday.

She reiterated that the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2024 will end all challenges facing Nigerians.

Nweze revealed the preparedness of the present administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to ensure that South East region is raided of insecurity and other related challenges facing the region.

“I urged Nigerians especially the people of the South-east region to keep their hope alive”

She opined, “: “In spite of our teething challenges the Good Lord in His infinite wisdom and largesse, has again gifted us with a brand new year; a year pregnant with promise.

“Nation building is like the agony of a woman in labour, the process may seem excruciatingly painful, but the baby that is sure to come is always worth the trouble.

“If as a people, we truly do some honest soul searching at this special time of the year, we will see glimmers of hope at the end of our collective national tunnel, the many ongoing infrastructure projects in sectors such as Health, Education, Water, Roads and Transport, Energy and Agriculture are there for all to see”

“This year is therefore another incredibly unique resource offered us to collectively paddle Nigeria to the port of fulfilment and el dorado”.

Speaking against the backdrop of the people of the South-East geo-political zone of the country, Barrister Nweze assured the people of the zone, that her office has been working harder on new opportunities and perspectives across the length and breadth of our region

The Labour Party has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s New Year speech, failed to show empathy to the plight of Nigerians, as it is a sheer display of dishonesty.

In a Statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the party said the failure of the President to include a word of comfort for the families of the over 200 persons killed in Plateau State on Christmas eve, shows a lack of concern for them.

The party said the speech was a reflection of the wrong leadership decisions of the Tinubu-led government, as he has failed to address the numerous challenges facing the country.

Ifoh said “The Labour Party like most right thinking Nigerians is appalled by the hollowness of the New Year Speech by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Nigerians.

“If anything, the speech conveyed to Nigerians the high level of hypocrisy, deceit and lack of empathy which has become the guiding principle of the All Progressives Congress administration which Tinubu leads.

“It is depressing to note that the President and his handlers didn’t deem it fit to include a word of comfort for the families of over 200 persons killed by terrorists during the Christmas Eve massacre in Plateau State. What a shame.

“The President’s helplessness in the face of his glaring failure to address the critical issues of insecurity, decayed infrastructure, collapse of the manufacturing and productive sectors, inflation and the Naira to Dollar exchange rate which is spiraling out of

control is written all over the speech.

“There was no word about the alleged massive looting of the nation’s resources by appointees and party leaders in various sectors.

“Most disturbing for us is the President’s false claim that, “everything I have done in office, every decision I have taken and every trip I have undertaken outside the shores of our land, since I assumed office on 29 May 2023, have been done in the best interest of our country”, what a despicable form of deceit.

“How does his ill advised decision on fuel

Subsidy removal without a plan to ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians translate into an action taken in the national interest?

“Of what benefit was the millions of the nation’s dwindling foreign reserves frittered away under the guise of attending the climate change summit in Dubai to Nigerians?

“How do we begin to repair the damage being done to our democratic institutions such as the Judiciary, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC among others by the APC Administration?

“While we call for prayers for our nation in this critical point of our history, we will continue to call on the National Assembly to look beyond party lines and ensure that the spirit and the letter of our constitution is upheld at all times.” Ifoh concluded.

2024: LP ‘ll adjust to new role as Nigeria’s main opposition party—Obi

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, says a new Nigeria is possible in spite of the numerous yet-to-be-fulfilled aspirations of citizens.

Obi, in his New Year Message to Nigerians on Monday, said that “As Nigeria is the only country we have, deeply endowed but lacking good leadership over the years, we will continue to seek a new Nigeria that we know is possible.”

According to him, the party will continue to adjust to new role as Nigeria’s main opposition party.

Expressing his heartfelt and warmest greetings to all Nigerians, Obi prayed God to bless them richly and grant them their good hearts’ desires in the new year and beyond.

Obi said: “The events of past year are now part of our national history. As we trudge on, we remain mindful of the State of our Nation, and that our best hopes and aspirations remain largely unfulfilled.

“Peace and security continue to elude us with the rising level of bloodletting deeply troubling and sometimes beyond a war situation.

“A situation where hundreds of Nigerians are violently killed in December alone is deeply sad and unacceptable.

“While we pray for the repose of the souls departed, we demand that the Federal Government must do whatever is required to bring the perpetrators to justice and permanently stop a reoccurrence in any part of Nigeria.”

He noted that the nation’s economy needed a turnaround considering the rising unemployment, inflation, poverty, inequality and other key socio-economic variables.

“Nigerians are now very aware and convinced that good governance, inclusive development, and accountable leadership expected in a functional democracy, continue to elude us.

“But we must be consistent and resolute in our demand for rule of law, regulatory quality and government effectiveness for transformative solutions to litany of our social problems.

“If there is one fundamental threat to our democracy, it is the undermining and weakening of our national institutions and the capture of state affairs and resources by few individuals and private interests.

“This must stop for Nigeria to move forward and function as an inclusive and sustainable society and nation,” Obi, a former two-term Anambra governor, said.

According to him, in a democratic and secular country like ours, there must be full respect for the separation of powers between the three independent arms of government, as well as between the federating units.

He said the National Assembly should devote time and commit itself to diligent performance of their functions like the 2024 budget that required their prudent examination and subsequent patriotic oriented approval or rejection.

Obi said the nation must work assiduously to avoid drifting to a one-party state, or a situation, where the Federal Government intervened unduly in the internal affairs of the states, particularly in circumstances where national security is not threatened.

He added: “We in Labour Party have undertaken in the national interest and in our undying commitment to a New Nigeria that is possible, to remain firmly in opposition and as such, must remain focused going forward.

“Our collective role in nation building remains fundamental and obligatory,” Obi said.

He used the opportunity to thank all Nigerians who supported his campaign during the 2023 elections and voted for his party because of their belief in the quest for a New Nigeria.

Obi said the outcome of the 2023 presidential elections was contested and remained so, on record,” but the Courts of law have spoken; so be it”.

He said: “I wish to thank members of the Labour Party, the Obidient Family, friends and well-wishers of Nigeria for their loyalty, resilience, tenacity and commitment to true democracy.

“We will continue ongoing discussions and efforts for the Labour Party to adjust to our new role as Nigeria’s main opposition party.

“We will continue to constructively engage all Nigerians and our friends, who have now realised the vast implications of the road not taken; and the folly of national interest decisions predicated on sentiments and primordial interests.”

Obi said that Nigeria remained a God-given country and that the business of Nigeria was far too important to be left to those involved in transactional politics.

“I am involved in the struggle for a New Nigeria that is possible and works for all and will remain passionately committed to the crusade.

“I, therefore, implore you all who strive for a New Nigeria to remain fully engaged, committed and resilient as it is and will be possible.” (NAN)