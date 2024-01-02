FG to revoke more mining licenses in 2024 -Alake

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, says more revocation of mining license is in the offing for other categories of defaulters in 2024.

Alake issued the warning in his New Year Goodwill Message to Nigerians in Lagos on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Federal Government had revoked 1,633 mining licenses of those that defaulted in the payment of annual service fees in 2023.

The minster said the Federal Government was prioritising value addition for prospective investors in the mining sector, adding that the era of carting away their resource was over.

“The era of just carting away our resources is over. We want to see practical plans to develop these raw materials into finished products or plans to add value to host communities before we even license new operators.

“This is pertinent, so that the mining sector can lead the way in industrialization, create massive jobs for our teeming young population, and contribute substantially to economic development in the new year.

“Our plans to tackle the menace of insecurity in mining areas alongside the activities of illegal miners through a rejigged security architecture is well on course.

“In a short while, we will see the result of months of engagement with heads of security agencies, as we are poised to rout those plundering Nigeria’s mineral resources,” he said.

The minster said the plans would make the mining sector to experience a major leap in 2024 toward contributing to increased Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said this was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of diversifying the economy through renewed focus through the solid minerals, asserting that reforms in the sector would yield tremendous results in the new year.

According to him, on our part in the solid minerals development ministry, we will be consolidating on reforms that commenced with our ambitious seven-point agenda, on assumption of office, four months ago.

Alake assured Nigerians that an efficient governance structure that would transform the opaque nature of the mining sector would crystallise this year.

.Says 163,878 Nigerians enjoyed FG’s transportation rebate in 1st 100 days

The Committee on Implementation of End of Year Transportation Subsidy Programme of President Bola Tinubu, said over 160,000 passengers so far benefitted from the programme.

The Chairman of the Committee and Minister of Solid Minerals Resources, Dr Dele Alake made this known in a progress report on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Bola Tinubu on Dec. 19, approved the provision of free transportation on the routes of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

The President also approved 50 per cent subsidy on transport fares for passengers travelling on 30 routes serviced by bus operators under the umbrella association, the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON).

On the overall assessment of the scheme so far, Alake enthused that it had been a huge success, emphasising that the transportation rebate was a demonstration of the level love the President had for Nigerians.

He said the programme recorded impressive results, from Dec. 21 to Dec. 31, 2023, the NRC conveyed 71,000 passengers, while buses operating under the auspices of ALBON carried 77,122 passengers.

The minister also revealed that 652 “bus trips originating travels” from Oshodi Interchange in Lagos carried 15,766.

“Between Dec. 21 and Dec. 31, 2023, figures available show that the NRC conveyed 71,000 passengers, while buses operating under the auspices of ALBON carried 77, 122 passengers.

“Also, 652 bus trips originating travels from Oshodi Interchange in Lagos carried 15,766. This means no fewer than 163, 878 passengers benefitted from the Presidential Yuletide Transportation Subsidy in the first 10 days of the programme.

“Secondly, while train bound passengers enjoyed total free service, road travelers paid only 50 per cent of the fares.

“The subsidies depended on the fares ranging from a saving of N21,500 on a Lagos-Abuja road trip fare of N43,000 and N15,000 on a Lagos –Onisha bus fare of N30,000,” he said.

Alake said the programme was a demonstration of the President’s empathy and love for the Nigerian people, who were culturally and emotionally committed to travelling to their home towns at the end of the year.

He said the programme was also aimed at easing the financial burden of the citizens, who were facing some economic challenges due to the global pandemic and other internal factors.

The minister said the committee took some remedial measures to address some identified gaps in the execution of the programme, such as adding two more routes, engaging other bus-owning stakeholders.

Alake added that the committee so engaged the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) the State-owned Transport Companies, and the Private Transport Operators Association (PTONA) and collaborating and sensitising Nigerians through media platforms.

He appealed for cooperation from the passengers and the bus companies to manage the return of passengers from their respective locations back to their bases till Thursday, as the programme was still ongoing.

The minster said the yuletide transportation programme sought to meet the mass of Nigerians at their points of need.

On the arrangement for the return leg of the trip by travellers, Alake also urged them to initiate their return journey as early as possible to secure seats on the coaches and buses.

He also appealed to all the bus companies involved to demonstrate faith, integrity and patriotism by applying the 50 per cent subsidy and making enough vehicles available.

The minister added that the committee would continue to monitor compliance and intervene whenever and wherever necessary.

Alake, thereafter, assured that the appropriate government security agencies had been properly briefed to ensure free embarkation and disembarkation of passengers at the parks.