Cathedral Church of Christ, 2024 New Year Service held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-R... Provost, Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina Lagos. Very Reverend Adebola Ojofeitimi;   Registrar, Lagos Diocese, Barr. Segun Ajayi; Chancellor of the Diocese of Lagos, Justice (Mrs.) Adedayo Oyebanji;  Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess  Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire;  Bishop, Diocese of Lagos,  (Anglican communion ) Revd. Ifedola Gabriel Okupevi; his wife, Mrs. Modupe, during the  New Year Service held at  Cathedral Church of Christ Marina Lagos  on 1/1/2024 ... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
80
L-r… Assistant Diocesan Registrar, Mr. Gbenga Bello; Chancellor of the Diocese of Lagos, Justice (Mrs.) Adedayo Oyebanji;  Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess  Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire; Bishop, Diocese of Lagos,   (Anglican Communion) Revd. Ifedola Gabriel  Okupevi; his wife, Mrs. Modupe Registrar,  Lagos Diocese, Barr. Segun Ajayi; Legal Secretary, Cathedral Church, Barr. Tolulope Orhiwerei.

Bishop, Diocese of Lagos, Revd. Ifedola Gabriel Okupevi and his wife, Mrs. Modupe; (both middle) pose with the Clergy men during the  New Year Service held in  Cathedral Church of Christ Marina Lagos on 1/1/2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

