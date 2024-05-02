Champion Newspapers Limited
Thanksgiving Service for Princess Iyobosa Amadi at 60th on God’s faithfulness held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... Princess Iyobosa Yvonne Gbubemi Amadi with her husband   Prince Charles Amadi. During the thanksgiving Service at Victoria Fellowship Church   Lekki in Lagos on 30/4./2024 ...PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
R-L … Prince Charles Amadi. Princess Iyobosa their Children and grand Children. At the church Service.

L-r … The Celebrant Princess Iyobosa  Amadi her husband  Prince Charles; Pastor  Uche iheakanwa and Hon. Engr Akarachi Amadi.

Prince  Charles Amadi. Princess Iyobosa (middle) and other family members  at the prayer section .

L-r …Mr. Uche Onwudiwe, Dr Ruby Onwudiwe and Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

L-r..Hon Princess Nikky Ugochukwu ; Group Managing Director Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Mrs Ngozi Kay Okoro  and Mrs. kate Iketubosin.

Princess Iyobosa Yvonne Gbubemi Amadi with her husband   Prince Charles Amadi arriving  at the reception.

L-r… Group Managing Director Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; with Member Federal house of Representative Hon. Engr Akarachi Amadi.

L-r…Barrister  Scholastica Ede; ·Karia Kuogl ;Temitan kuogi and others.

Children of the celebrant showing off their dancing  step.

Princess Iyobosa Yvonne Gbubemi Amadi with her husband  Prince Charles Amadi. (3rd and 4th righ­t­) pose with their children.

L-r… Mrs. Imade ; Emeritus Chief Judge, of Edo , Hon Justice E.F Ikponmwen; Mrs Jennifer Ike and Engr Jasper Ike.

L-r …Joy ; Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa ; Mrs. Ngozi Omeruah and Blossom .

Friends of the Celebrant.

Friends of the Celebrants Olusules families .

Friends of the family.

Prince   Charles Amadi. Princess Iyobosa (middle) cutting the cake with their Children.

Prince   Charles  Amadi. Princess Iyobosa, cutting the 60th Birthday Cake, during the reception  Oriental hotel victoria island in Lagos on 30/4/2024… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

