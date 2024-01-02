Prophecy Alert 2024*

BISHOP OKWUDILI EZE

God will be releasing grace to build and sustain strategic IMPACTFUL relationships that would shift your purpose or vision to uncommon levels. There is a major outpouring of grace for destiny connections.

Just like Barnabas introduced Paul to the church in Jerusalem loaning him his influence and causing him to be accepted and validated in Acts 9 verse 27, so shall God be linking many to strategic relationships that would announce and multiply their influence and impact. But they must cultivate the wisdom to build and manage relationships.

2024 will run with the speed of light but those who maximize time with wisdom shall have great evidence of transformed life. it is not a year to procrastinate or be lazy about pursuing a divine purpose or mandate for your life. Hit the ground and start running!

It would be a year of increased angelic activities on the earth concerning God’s purposes. Learn to put Your angels to work.

2024 shall be a year of Flourishing, restoration, recognition and reward for most of the gospel ministers and gospel music ministers who have served God for years without corresponding physical blessings and impact. In this time and season, God says that He would graduate many from the spiritual cave of Adullam, decorate them with fresh glory and grant them fresh visibility and great acceptance. God would compress 10 years of labour in 1 year of great harvest and divine compensation on every side.

Possible areas that can lead you to great wealth even in the midst of famine and drought coming. You need to pray and be led by God: They include, Real Estate. Farming. Intentional creation of wealth through value creation. For example, receiving divine inspiration that can help you create goods and services that meet the needs of a large number of people qualitatively. Maximizing your media presence by creating valuable content that would add value and provide wisdom to solve their numerous problems cheaply. Teach something that would enrich people’s knowledge and help them make informed decisions. Invest more in personal knowledge and capacity development that would position you to handle bigger challenges and opportunities to rise into a higher dimension.

The deep cleansing work and transformation that God is doing in Nigeria shall be intensified and accelerated in 2024. Nigeria would transform from a nation of great corruption to a nation of great exploits, breakthroughs and impact on the earth. They shall move from the most hated and despised to the most loved and celebrated across the globe. Many would on that day, look for Nigerian visa just like Nigerians are looking for American visas today. Nigeria occupies a front-line position in the last day move of God on the earth hence the reason for all the challenges it has gone through all these while. God believes in Nigeria. Don’t give up on Nigeria but rather in your little way commit to the need for national transformation.

Abia state shall experience a great developmental change of face across all sectors. I see foreign and local investors bringing their investment to Abia state because of the environment provided by Gov Alex Otti. I see the ground breaking of a powerful airport built in partnership between the government and investors. Abians should support him and keep him in their prayers. Governor Alex Otti has a Davidic spirit of reformation and transformation of the land. Abians, the days of heaven on earth are here. Keep your hopes alive.

God is pouring divine inspiration, creative ideas and wisdom on people to go into spaces they were not really functioning from before. For some, God may lead you to start new businesses, create a new source of income flow, some may have a leading to go into real estate, Agriculture and job creation by the wisdom of the spirit.

Also divine downloads of anointed strategies, insights, instructions, blueprints, patterns, models on how to build the mandate or purposes he has called you to carry out. God’s voice will come to you accurately to deliver on the above as you wait on him in intimacy.

You know in Ezekiel 47, the bible spoke about the altar in God’s temple that was dripping with water and from the temple it flowed out to the cities and nations becoming a mighty river with dimensions of depths and heights. The river had mighty fishes that brought life to whichever direction it flowed to.

God is releasing the endtime church across the 7 mountains of influence to exercise kingdom culture and dominion and to bring many into the saving knowledge of Christ. God will be raising and sending strategic men with Kingdom influence to provide a healthy alternative or even more powerful invention and discoveries more than the world can offer. We will see the saints rising like giants across these spheres charting a new course of impact; some through national transformation and spectacular dominion in their areas of core competence bringing many to the saving knowledge of Christ. Arise and possess your own mountain or mountains like the Caleb of the old. This is your day and all things are made ready.

God is opening the windows of the heavens to pour out stupendous wealth and abundance to the body of Christ. While the world will be languishing in abject famine and dryness, the saints who have learned how to walk in the covenant will be having the best of time in overflowing abundance.

God is also releasing divine wisdom to create and multiply wealth amongst the saints, especially for kingdom advancement. Deep intimacy with the Holy Spirit and a culture of abiding life would lead to connecting with grace for abounding life in 2024.

To get into the prophetic inheritance of harvest that God has for His children for 2024, you must develop the attitude of a fighter. There would be serious contention between the powers of light and darkness but those who would approach 2024 with a warrior’s heart through consistent prayers and sensitivity to the Holy Spirit would break the siege and access their inheritance.

One word expression for this disposition is the brutal-aggression of a fighting spirit declaring those things that are yours by the Spirit and commanding them to manifest. If you sleep next year unnecessarily, the story will be a repetition of former patterns and occurrences. It’s a year to fight to take what belongs to you.

There would be strange famine, hardship, loss of jobs, money-losing its purchasing power but those who walk in the covenant shall be exempted and preserved from this decadence.

It would be imperative to receive grace and wisdom from God to build goshen systems and structures in order to build wealth and multiply the same. The Holy Spirit spirit shall baptize many with creativity and open the eyes of many to businesses and profitable engagements that would change their lives forever. Sensitivity to the Holy Spirit and a life of intimacy is the key to this. The righteous must flourish no matter what.

The Lord opened my eyes and I saw a large ocean with different mighty waves overflowing its banks and entering into different cities, territories and nations. The Lord said that this is the move of the spirit that would bring in the billion souls’ harvest to the Lord. The manifestation shall be more intense and visible in 2024.

Then the Lord said to me that the key to maximizing this last-day move of God is for ministers of the gospel to walk in love and forgiveness toward one another. Bitterness and competitive jealousy would greatly hinder His purpose. The Lord said let everyone forgive one another and walk in love especially, South East ministers and then, the move of God would be so intense across churches and ministers to the ends of the earth. This a major burden of the Lord concerning ministers with regard to the emerging revival that is already here with us.

The harvest of Africa is over-ripened. Therefore, heaven would be sending a lot of ministers on missions to Africa in 2024 with great power and glory. never say, but I am only a pastor of a local church and I am not meant to be moving around. This season, God is releasing all the five-fold ministry into the field for the billion-fold harvest of souls!

I see a powerful breakout of massive revivals in the city of Abuja. I see the hands of God drawing in sinners in their multitudes to various churches in the land whose mandates have a candle in the heavenly Jerusalem. The churches in Abuja that are in the will of God for this season shall experience exponential supernatural church growth this year. It would be in partnership between their personal drive for evangelism and the move of the Spirit of God.

God also will be bringing many ministers to the front line of global ministry visibility by personally blowing the trumpets of their ministries to the end of the earth.

GOD will be unveiling fiery prophetic evangelists and missionaries, prophetic and Apostolic vessels and great teachers and pastors to preserve the incoming harvest of souls release. The harvest of the souls of the land is ripened and God has released His sickels for harvest.

There would be suffocating economic policies in the nations through lots of taxation that will make things so unbearable in the nation But those who have the ability to think out of the box and create value shall excel greatly above the troubled waters economically speaking.

Concerning relocation to another city or country, make sure it is God leading you lest you suffer greatly because of not being in alignment with God’s purpose for your life. See Genesis 26.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng