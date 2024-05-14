Exposing False Allegations: A Report on accusations against Prophet Melody Adjija of Light Way Ministry

In light of recent events involving an individual named Victory, who suffers from mental instability and has been making baseless accusations against a respected religious figure, Prophet Melody Adjija of Light Way Ministry, located on Enerhen Road in Warri, Delta State, it is important to clarify the situation amidst the proliferation of false information, particularly from a social media personality known as Parara News.

Prophet Melody has taken a proactive stance to address and refute the false allegations directed at him. He has vehemently denied any involvement in the accusations and has initiated legal proceedings to defend his reputation against defamation and libel.

During an interview with journalists, Prophet Melody recounted the circumstances surrounding Victory’s involvement with his ministry. He recalled a time when Victory’s mother ( Mrs Ese) brought him to the church seeking spiritual assistance. Victory, who had a history of seizures and epilepsy, was in poor health and required medical attention. Despite Prophet Melody’s efforts to provide support and guidance, Victory’s condition persisted, leading to strained relations between the family and the church.

Prophet Melody expressed dismay upon receiving messages accusing him of tormenting Victory in his dreams and engaging in inappropriate spiritual practices. He clarified that Victory’s mental health issues were unrelated to any actions on his part and emphasized the importance of not associating his name with Victory’s condition.

The situation escalated when Victory and his family accused Prophet Melody of engaging in sexual misconduct with Victory both spiritually and physically. Prophet Melody promptly sought legal counsel and cooperated with law enforcement to refute these baseless claims.

Upon investigation, it became apparent that Victory’s foster’s father (Mr Kess) acknowledged his son’s mental health challenges and disavowed the accusations against Prophet Melody.

Additionally, it was discovered that Parara News, known for disseminating false information, had collaborated with some people to instigate the said Victory to fabricate false allegations to bring out false video to tarnishing Prophet Melody’s reputation.

Despite efforts by Victor’s family to reconcile and seek forgiveness, Prophet Melody remains resolute in his pursuit of justice and vindication. It is evident that the allegations against him are part of a concerted effort to undermine his character and destabilize his ministry. And it is obvious that the mother (Mrs Ese) is an accomplice, voluntarily and intentionally wanting to escalate the issue. She knows that the story is a lie, she is in support of the boy in whatever he is doing.

In conclusion, it is imperative to exercise discernment and critical thinking when confronted with sensationalized media narratives. The truth must prevail, and Prophet Melody Adjija deserves fair treatment and the opportunity to defend his integrity against malicious attacks.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng