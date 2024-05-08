Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Night of Tributes for 42-year, Chairman of Victoria Garden City estate, Mr. Gihan Mbelu held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Mr. Ishan Mbelu (brother); Ms. Adaora Mbelu (sister) ,Mrs Eloho Gihan Mbelu (widow) , Mrs Aronke Omame (mother -in- Law) during the  Tributes of Late Gihan Mbelu ,held at Victoria Garden Estate in Lagos on 7/5/2024 ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
638
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Olorogun James Emadoye; Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association  (LERSA) President, Alhaji Bello Sulyman; Lagos State majority leader Hon. Noheem Adams.

L-r…General Secretary LERSA  Ronke Adetunji; (LERSA) President, Alhaji Bello Sulyman; Lagos State majority leader Hon. Noheem Adams, (LERSA) Power Committee Chairman, Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

(LERSA) Power Committee Chairman Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, addressed the guest during the tribute.

L-r…LERSA Power Committee Chairman Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; (LERSA) Treasurer, Erelu Ronke Banjo; Chairman Transportation Committee Mr Femi Oke;Chairman, LERSA infrastructure & Maintenance Pastor Wale Aderogu .

Chair  of the Board of Trustees  Incorporated Trustees of Victoria Garden City Property Owners and Residents Association ,  Mrs.  Idunnu Oyebolu (right) with other guest.

L-r…Chairman, Security Committee LERSA Prince Adewale Ojora, with  Chairman Security LERSA Health committee  Dr jubril Dosunmu .

Vice Chairman of Victoria Garden City estate, OMOLOLA BOLARINWA; General Manager  ,Mrs Morufat Yusuf, (both Middle)  with other guest.

L-r… Family Friend ; Mr Ishan Mbelu (brother); Ms. Adaora Mbelu (sister) ,Mrs Eloho Gihan Mbelu (widow)  and  Mrs Aronke Omame (mother in Law).

From 3rd right (LERSA) President, Alhaji  Bello Sulyman with their members.

Cross section of the guest.

Cross section of Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association  (LERSA), during the  Tributes of Late Gihan Mbelu ,held at Victoria Garden Estate in Lagos on 7/5/2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11105 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Committee of Deans of Education in Nigerian University.…

Blossomflow collaborates with Old Students Association,…

Prince Emeka Obasi , inaugural memorial lecture held in…

Diocese of Lagos Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) ,3rd…

1 of 458