Night of Tributes for 42-year, Chairman of Victoria Garden City estate, Mr. Gihan Mbelu held in Lagos

L-r… Olorogun James Emadoye; Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA) President, Alhaji Bello Sulyman; Lagos State majority leader Hon. Noheem Adams.

L-r…General Secretary LERSA Ronke Adetunji; (LERSA) President, Alhaji Bello Sulyman; Lagos State majority leader Hon. Noheem Adams, (LERSA) Power Committee Chairman, Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

(LERSA) Power Committee Chairman Pastor Uche Iheakanwa, addressed the guest during the tribute.

L-r…LERSA Power Committee Chairman Pastor Uche Iheakanwa; (LERSA) Treasurer, Erelu Ronke Banjo; Chairman Transportation Committee Mr Femi Oke;Chairman, LERSA infrastructure & Maintenance Pastor Wale Aderogu .

Chair of the Board of Trustees Incorporated Trustees of Victoria Garden City Property Owners and Residents Association , Mrs. Idunnu Oyebolu (right) with other guest.

L-r…Chairman, Security Committee LERSA Prince Adewale Ojora, with Chairman Security LERSA Health committee Dr jubril Dosunmu .

Vice Chairman of Victoria Garden City estate, OMOLOLA BOLARINWA; General Manager ,Mrs Morufat Yusuf, (both Middle) with other guest.

L-r… Family Friend ; Mr Ishan Mbelu (brother); Ms. Adaora Mbelu (sister) ,Mrs Eloho Gihan Mbelu (widow) and Mrs Aronke Omame (mother in Law).

From 3rd right (LERSA) President, Alhaji Bello Sulyman with their members.

Cross section of the guest.

Cross section of Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association (LERSA), during the Tributes of Late Gihan Mbelu ,held at Victoria Garden Estate in Lagos on 7/5/2024 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng