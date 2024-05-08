Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta holds World Communications Day May 12

The Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta has concluded plans to organise and celebrate this year’s World Communications Day in grand style.

The yearly event slated to hold on Sunday 12th May, 2024 has as its theme: Artificial Intelligence and The Wisdom of The Heart: Towards Fully Human Communication”.

The event which is slated for Ss Peter and Paul Cathedral, Itesi, Adatan Road, Abeokuta, Ogun State will feature a galaxy of media and communications professionals and experts in IT and Telecommunications as well as academics.

Guest Speaker at the Symposium for the one-day event is Mr. Adelodun Oluwafemi. A, Principal Programmer Systems Administrator, WAEC National Head Office, Yaba Lagos.

Panelists are, Messers Abiodun Atobatele, MD/CEO ABT Tech, Mr. Peter Arabomen, Group Head, Information Systems Controls, Fidelity Bank and Rev. Fr. Gregory Fadele, Director, Social Communications Directorate Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta.

Special Guests of honour are Mr. Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser, Media & Strategy to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Founder/CEO, Rock City Fm, Dr. Niran Malaolu.

Commenting on the forth-coming World Communications Day, Chief Host and the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Olukayode Odetoyinbo said the World Communications Day will be dedicated to further the work of evangelism stating that the Holy Father, Pope Francis, the Head of the Catholic Church is concerned about the influence of Artificial Intelligence and as such has issued a message to the world on this year’s celebration.

The Vatican theme announced for the 2024 World Communication’s Day, according to Pope Francis’s message is: Artificial Intelligence and the Wisdom of the Heart: Toward a Fully-Human Communication’’.

Rapporteurs for the Symposium which will kick off immediately after 10am Mass are messers: Thomas Imonikhe, Chairman Editorial Board, Champion Newspapers and Olanrewaju John also a seasoned journalist with The Punch Newspapers.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng