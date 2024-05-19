Bishop Dr Chidi Anthony set to give out palliatives at the Storm is Over

In a world filled with uncertainty, division and challenges, there are individuals who shine as beacons of hope, embodying unwavering faith and compassion. One of such figure is Bishop Dr Chidi Anthony, a renowned spiritual leader whose mandate is to impact lives and empowering individuals.

Bishop Chidi Anthony who is the presiding pastor incharge of Kings In Christ Power Ministries Int’l announces their Celebration Service with the theme “The Storm Is Over” slated to commence on 9th June 2024, 8am at the church premises, 17, Jubilee close, taiwo bus stop, off Ago Palace way, Okota, Lagos.

During a media interaction, Bishop Dr Chidi Anthony reiterated the essence of the program saying “,we have overcome great trials in past months and also in preparation of our yearly program Greater than the pool of Bethesda “. Pool of Bethesda is an international annual event that bring people from various countries around the world.

However, Bishop Dr Chidi Anthony’s impact extends far beyond the walls of his church. His philanthropic efforts have been instrumental in uplifting the less privileged and marginalized individuals and communities. Inspired by his deep-rooted faith and driven by an unwavering desire to make a tangible difference, he has spearheaded numerous charitable initiatives that have transformed lives.

Bishop Chidi Anthony added that one of the purpose of the program is to get sinners saved, backsliders will be restored and believers will be edified to the Glory of God. There will healing, breakthroughs, miracle, deliverance, prophecies with solution, signs and wonders. And there will be enough palliatives to share to the less privileged and cash gift to support some poor Nigerians.

The Storm Is Over will kick off on Sunday 9th May 2024 with the dress code of White and food will be serve to everyone present for everyone present. Featuring Kelechi Odudu Man, among other guests.

